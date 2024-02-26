Entity:Customers & Products
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.
We’re looking for a Merchandise Category Advisor that supports the Merchandise AU team with data, insights, support activities/projects and/or other general requirements to play a part in the development and execution of a winning shop offer and support safe and reliable operations.
In this role, your ability to influence & partner with Category Leads, Business Managers and Suppliers will be your key to success as will a passion for knowing what changes are occurring in the external competitor market and a determination to find opportunities to simplify activity in service of our strategy.
What you can expect in the role:
A safety-first mindset: Ensure personal compliance with safety, ethics and compliance policies and processes, follow procedures, and provide an exemplary display of BP’s ‘who we are’ frame. Actively contribute to a strong safety culture at bp. Complete SLPs on a regular basis and actively participate in programs such as ‘winning together’.
Influence & advisory: Partner with key stakeholders to ensure activities and decision making are both customer focused and commercially relevant.
Play to win, every day: Monitor and analyse performance metrics (eg, KPIs, top line and bottom line) and work closely with internal stakeholders in support of timely interventions. This will also include supporting merchandising activity and related work connected with strategic programs such as Re-imagine Retail.
Demonstrate a collaborative, One Team approach: Strong collaboration with all internal stakeholders and in particular, members of the Merchandise, Food, Marketing and Operational teams
What we would like to see you bring:
Tertiary qualification in Commerce, Business or related discipline
Proven analytic and problem solving skills
Able to establish strong ways of working between Conv Trading, Operations and other relevant stakeholders.
Strong commercial acumen.
Highly competent in problem solving and open thinking
Highly competent in communication and influencing
Proficiency with digital workplace tools such as MS OneNote and Teams
Why join us?
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.