Category Analyst

  • Location Malaysia - Central - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146579BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

As a Category Analyst you will shape and implement Procurement category strategies, working cross-functionally with our Procurement Global Business Services (GBS) teams to identify and deliver commercial value, transactional efficiencies, and sustainability outcomes against bp’s triple bottom line.

The ideal candidate is a highly-motivated individual contributor, who seeks access to a wide range of project-based work within a large, multinational organisation. Equipped with strong analytical, communication, and stakeholder management skills, you are able to transition from breaking down a problem alongside an operations team, to presenting our recommendations to a VP in senior leadership.

Key Accountabilities

  • Support delivery of BP business and functional strategies with efficiency, effectiveness, and a great stakeholder experience
  • Develop and own strong working relationships with senior level leaders of the key organizations across the segments and businesses.
  • Understand the implications of developments in the marketplace and evaluate how they may present opportunities or threats.
  • Ensure an agile and innovative approach to supply market engagement to drive greater transformational impact.
  • Promote the mindset shift required to transition from a traditional category focus towards an agile way of thinking, i.e. encouraging & appreciating value, speed, and flexibility
  • Balance control & risk with driving value in line with Group priorities
Essential Education
An undergraduate degree (ideally Procuremen-related) or equivalent experience.
Essential experience and job requirements
  • Professional experience of 5 – 7 years in a comparably large, complex organisation. Direct experience in a Procurement role is an advantage.
  • Demonstrated experience developing and implementing process / technology improvements.
  • Good interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape.
  • Good influencing skills and the ability to motivate cross functional and diverse teams.
  • Demonstrated ability to communicate and influence across multiple levels in a large organisation.

