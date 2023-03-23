As a Category Analyst you will shape and implement Procurement category strategies, working cross-functionally with our Procurement Global Business Services (GBS) teams to identify and deliver commercial value, transactional efficiencies, and sustainability outcomes against bp’s triple bottom line.
The ideal candidate is a highly-motivated individual contributor, who seeks access to a wide range of project-based work within a large, multinational organisation. Equipped with strong analytical, communication, and stakeholder management skills, you are able to transition from breaking down a problem alongside an operations team, to presenting our recommendations to a VP in senior leadership.
Key Accountabilities
Key Accountabilities