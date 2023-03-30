Job summary

Location : Milton Keynes



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our team?

At bp, we’re seeking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable and affordable energy. That means crafting a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources, reimagines energy and reinvents who we are on our mission of net zero!



About the role:

The category buyer is responsible for the purchasing, ranging and ongoing category management (i.e. price and promotion) of branded goods for resale in the company owned estate. Key outputs in this role are driving category sales, optimising / growing margin and maximising central income (CI) – all delivered through building and maintaining strong relationships, with a strong bias towards customer





What you’ll be supporting:

Ensure all plans and decisions are truly customer-led

Manage specified key categories with the branded trading team

Develop and implement category plans to ensure delivery of sales, margin and CI targets

Build, manage and maintain supplier relationships to source products, negotiate cost prices and optimise CI to maximise category profitability

Analyse category performance, customer data / insight and market trends to plan and implement ongoing range reviews to drive sales and profit

Complete regular store visits to our own stores, and relevant / emerging competition

Maximise the opportunity new and emerging channels (i.e. digital) present

Work with suppliers and lead buyer / marketing to develop shop promotions which drive incremental sales and margin, and acquire new customers

Work with P&P to ensure price book is optimised and accurate

Work closely with supply chain to support supplier management of stock availability and optimised working capital, coupled with robust forecasting to ensure strong store availability

In conjunction with space planning; identify, develop and implement range, layout and equipment opportunities (macro and micro) to maximise sales and customer impact

Work closely with retail operations to ensure there is a strong understanding of category plans to drive appropriate field and store focus / implementation

Support and align with wider team stakeholders (i.e. trading analyst and insights manager / strategic relationships manager) to ensure strategy and performance goals are met



Key Relationships:

External:

Suppliers, wholesale partner, supply chain partner, strategic partners

Internal:

Wider trading team, marketing, CoE, retail operations, PPM, assets as required (i.e. if managing car wash)



Your experience might include:

Experience and a proven ability to manage third party relationships to deliver outstanding performance

Experience as a retail buyer, or directly relevant experience within a trading environment

Experience of remaining highly motivated whilst managing pressures associated with high intensity / profile role

Expert and proven negotiation skills

Strong team-working skills with the ability to work with others across the retail business

Highly numerate with strong analytical and MS Office skills

Strong communicator with the ability to tailor language and style dependent on audience



Qualifications & Certifications

Preferably educated to degree level, but not essential



We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance.