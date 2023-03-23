Job summary

-

The Role



We are a leading convenience retailer focused on reimagining retail to put our customers and stores at the heart of everything we do. We want you to join us on our journey to redefine the convenience retail experience across Australia and New Zealand.



We have an ambitious retail agenda and pride ourselves on delivering a differentiated and compelling convenience retail offer, coupled with a fantastic customer experience. We are proud of what we’ve achieved, but we’re always looking for opportunities to improve, and we have some big plans for the future.



We have an opportunity for a Category Lead to join our team! In this role, you’ll be responsible for the category management for bp’s Convenience Merchandise business across multiple categories including e-commerce. You’ll have the opportunity to add value for customers, build long-term customer and supplier relationships whilst contributing to growth in convenience turnover and profitability.



What you can expect in this role:

Developing and implementing concrete category plans over a selection of merchandise categories

Analyze category performance, customer data and market trends to plan and implement product ranges that meet customer needs and drive sales

Collaborate with our Marketing team and Suppliers to develop promotions that drive high customer awareness

Drive our e-commerce category forward through strategic supplier relationship

Qualifications in Marketing, Commerce or related field

Strong communication, influencing & negotiating skills

Highly competent in problem solving and critical thinking

Experience within FMCG category management

Demonstrated track record in delivery on performance improvement

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.