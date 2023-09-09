Category Lead - Logistics (ASPAC)

Job summary

The Category Lead (CS) plays a supporting role in realising Procurement’s (DP) objective to become a worldclass procurement organisation with leading capability in category management that delivers relevant, value-adding category strategies to BP’s Downstream businesses. The CS provides dedicated specialist category strategy development and implementation support to the respective Category Managers. Working with colleagues in the business interface they are responsible for engaging business stakeholders to understand business priorities and requirements and ensure category strategies and implementation aligns with those needs.

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Stakeholder Management Support

In support of the Category Manager, manage the interface between category strategy development and implementation by the delivery organisation, working in partnership with Category Excellence, GBS, Business Interface and Business teams

Lead the development of communication content to ensure that category specific messages (such as status, plans, compliance, and market insights) are effectively disseminated across the Procurement organisation, including the business interface organisation

Work with the business teams to develop sourcing plans for the in-scope countries

Identify spend currently sourced or negotiated by the local businesses and develop a transition plan to bring this activity into the Procurement function

Supports the objective of no compromise on safe and compliant operations

Provide specialist Procurement and category guidance and advice to business stakeholders

Provide specialist Procurement and category guidance and coaching to the S2C & GBS sourcing teams

Category Strategy & Implementation Support

Lead the development of category strategies for the countries in scope, translating the global strategies into a local context (dependent on category scope and seniority of Category Specialist)

Support CMs to ensure a deep expertise within the category area, by accessing MI and external knowledge to ensure the category strategy is informed by an intimate knowledge of the supply market, key dynamics and latest thinking within the field

Manage inputs to the development of category and sourcing strategies i.e. supply market analysis, cost modelling and benchmarking

Working with the global category network, supports the development of new and innovative global sources of supply, and working with the business interface organisation, helps to build understanding and support for new sources of supply in the business

Support Category Managers by managing category strategy implementation activities including localisation of category strategies and contract management

Support Category Managers to ensure timeliness and quality of all contracts required for safe, compliant and reliable business operations i.e. implementation in the appropriate systems, category compliance, contract management and requisitioners training

Lead local contract management, performance reporting and the monitoring and management of escaped spend

Ensure compliance to BP policies such as risk management, delegation of authority and DP functional guidelines.

Accountable for value delivery tracking from the category strategy implementation.

Responsible for the Value Delivery in the assigned category and regional scope

Responsible for the development and delivery of annual plans for category and scope.

Working with the business interface organization, routinely communicates with integrity across key business stakeholders to align the strategic intent of the category strategy and the regional/local business needs.

Sourcing and Supplier Management

Support S2C & GBS with local and regional contract negotiation and execution

Lead local and regional supplier management activities

Support S2C & GBS sourcing, providing Category Guidance and leadership to sourcing activities in the in-scope areas

Support business in contract holder roles, gather performance feedback (and variation requests) for input to supplier performance review

Educational background

University degree in a technical or related equivalent business discipline required.

MCIPS/ISM qualification, or at stage of pre-qualification, desirable.

Experience

5+ years relevant experience required

Skilled Application in category strategy development and execution

Skilled Application in sourcing, contracting and contract management

Skilled Application in tactical procurement

Skilled Application in supplier management

Experience in Ariba e-sourcing or other e-procurement tools is desirable.

Good working knowledge of P2P processes, and SAP system

Demonstrable experience in the relevant category is preferable

Skilled Application in Commercial negotiation skills.

Skilled Application in Influencing and stakeholder management skills.

Skilled Application in Organisational and project management skills.

Skilled Application in Financial and market analysis skills.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



