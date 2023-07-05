Job summary

-

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

We are a leading convenience retailer focused on reimagining retail to put our customers and stores at the heart of everything we do. We want you to join us on our journey to redefine the convenience retail experience across Australia and New Zealand.

We have an ambitious retail agenda and pride ourselves on delivering a differentiated and compelling convenience retail offer, coupled with a fantastic customer experience. We are proud of what we’ve achieved, but we’re always looking for opportunities to improve, and we have some big plans for the future.

We have an opportunity for a Category Lead to join our team! In this role, you’ll be responsible for the category management for bp’s Convenience Merchandise business across multiple categories including e-commerce. You’ll have the opportunity to add value for customers, build long-term customer and supplier relationships whilst contributing to growth in convenience turnover and profitability.

What you can expect in this role:

Developing and implementing concrete category plans over grocery, non-foods, car care, premium car wash and home delivery

Analyze category performance, customer data and market trends to plan and implement product ranges that meet customer needs and drive sales

Collaborate with our Marketing team and Suppliers to develop promotions that drive high customer awareness

Drive our e-commerce category forward through strategic supplier relationship

What we would like to see you bring to the team:

Qualifications in Marketing, Commerce or related field

Strong communication, influencing & negotiating skills

Highly competent in problem solving and critical thinking

Experience within FMCG category management

Demonstrated track record in delivery on performance improvement

Why join us?



It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.