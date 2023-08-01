Category Lead

Job summary

This role will play a part in shaping and supporting category strategy from development to execution of category strategy through various demand to pay systems. The candidate will be accountable to drive improvements to the overall the category performance metrics. This role will focus on establishing strong business partnering cross functionally, identifying strategic partners for this category, and delivering triple bottom line values in line with BP’s strategic agenda. The post holder will need to have customer service mindset, high attention to details and deep analytical skills, excellent communication, and stakeholder management skills. This role sits within the GBS Category Foundry team which consist of procurement professionals who work on multiple category initiatives, transition and transformation projects that impacts the Category team and wider GBS community.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

This role will play a part in shaping and supporting category strategy from development to execution of category strategy through various demand to pay systems. The candidate will be accountable to drive improvements to the overall the category performance metrics. This role will focus on establishing strong business partnering cross functionally, identifying strategic partners for this category, and delivering triple bottom line values in line with BP’s strategic agenda.The post holder will need to have customer service mindset, high attention to details and deep analytical skills, excellent communication, and stakeholder management skills.This role sits within the GBS Category Foundry team which consist of procurement professionals who work on multiple category initiatives, transition and transformation projects that impacts the Category team and wider GBS community.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Support delivery of BP business and functional strategies with efficiency, effectiveness, and a great stakeholder experience

Develop and own strong working relationships with senior level leaders of the key organizations across the segments and businesses.

Jointly develop the category strategy for which they are responsible, enabling effective and efficient operational execution while ensuring a great stakeholder experience

Manage the health of the Category for which they are responsible.

Understand the implications of developments in the marketplace and evaluate how they may present opportunities or threats

Ensure an agile and innovative approach to supply market engagement to drive greater transformational impact

Enable optimization of requirements while promoting transformation as the business and market allows

Promote the mindset shift required to transition from a traditional category focus towards an agile way of thinking, i.e. encouraging & appreciating value, speed, and flexibility

Balance control & risk with driving value in line with Group priorities

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements:

An undergraduate degree (ideally in procurement or business) or equivalent experience.

Target 6- 8 years professional experience in procurement/supply chain sourcing services and customer service/service management is required. Subject matter expertise in indirect category management is an advantage.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Business Requirements Analysis- Use understanding of stakeholder strategy and category knowledge to develop a viable, long term view of business requirements.

Product & Market Intelligence- Uses deep knowledge of supply markets to create strong sourcing solutions. Uses supply market insights to determine future sourcing strategies for the business. Networks internally and externally and stay up to date via industry publications, conferences, and events.

Category Strategy- Acknowledged expert with deep knowledge of their category including thought leadership regarding the impact of innovation and technology. Mentors and coach’s category managers / specialists / analysts / lead in the use of analytical tools. Leads governance discussions with executive sponsors regarding progress and business results.

Business Acumen- Utilizes deep understanding of business operations and commercial factors to support decision-making and priorities opportunities to drive commercial value. Has a broad professional grasp of financial and management information and accounting procedures. Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently. Additional Competencies

Relationship Management- Takes full ownership of engagement issues with stakeholders, monitors relationships and acts on relevant feedback. Maintains, develops, and leverages long-term strategic relationships with key senior-level representatives of relevant internal and external organizations and professional groups.

Category Spend Profiling- Develops insights on spend profiles that result in elimination of non-value add spend within the category. Identifies key external and environmental drivers and uses this to recommend sourcing initiatives.

Contract Management- Manage contracts to effectively control spend, reduce risk, avoid supplier driven scope creep. Manages BP’s and supplier’s compliance to the contract and proactively resolves issues before they become major problems.

Supplier Relationship Management- Works collaboratively with suppliers. Links value proposition to strategic objectives.

Value Creation & Management- Creates opportunities that provide mutual value and drive competitive advantage. Challenges suppliers to generate value-based solutions that deliver improved business results.

Cost Modelling- Proposes internal and external solutions to reduce costs over the life of the purchase and implements solutions as agreed.

Influencing- Proactively manages a wide range of stakeholders to overcome resistance and achieve a successful result from projects. Varies communication to address specific stakeholder needs and to gain commitment and support.

Innovation- Experiments with new ideas. Brings together the creative ideas into a systematic approach or solution, seeking better solutions for new requirements.

Project Management- Manages stakeholder expectations. Lead project execution to maximize value to BP while mitigating project risk.

Analytical Thinking- Applies analytical techniques to solve complex problems. Identifies, evaluates, and makes clear recommendations based on analysis.

Decision Making- Reaches decisions based on abstract, ambiguous, complex information from a broad range of stakeholders. Makes effective decisions based on urgency and risk level. Makes effective decisions on relevant global issues related to own area of expertise.

Desirable Criteria:

Working towards or Membership of Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply (CIPS)

Familiarity with Ariba Source to Pay, Salesforce & Compass & also Digital Fluency thereby using various technologies & platforms to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization.

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.