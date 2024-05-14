Category Lead - Shop NZ

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

Reporting to the NZ Food and Merchandise Manager, the Category Lead is responsible for category management within bp’s Convenience business, applying the principles of category management to add value for customers, build long term supplier relationships, and deliver sustainable sales and margin growth.

This individual will work with the category function with data, insights, support activities/projects and/or other general requirements to (1) play a part in the development and execution of a winning shop offer and (2) support safe and reliable operations. You will be expected to influence and partner with other category leads, business managers and suppliers.

What you can expect in the role:

Safety - Ensure personal compliance with safety, ethics and compliance policies and processes, follow procedures, and provide an exemplary display of BP’s ‘who we are’ framework.

Set the tone and play your part. Ensure recommendations and activity sets are viewed through a safety lens. Speak up if you see or suspect something is wrong - this extends to influencing supplier behaviours & commitment to safety.

Actively contribute to a strong safety culture at bp. Complete SLPs on a regular basis and actively participate in programs such as ‘winning together’.

Customer Culture - Ensure the customer is front of mind as part of any/all decision making.

Actively support a performance culture that is (1) customer first and (2) forward looking and progressive in nature

Performance management & top line growth - Partner with key stakeholders (eg, category team) to ensure activities and decision making are both customer focused and commercially relevant.

Monitor and analyse performance metrics (eg, KPIs, top line and bottom line) and work closely with internal stakeholders in support of timely interventions

Strategy Execution -Support merchandising activity and related work connected with strategic aims such as Re-imagine Retail.

People -Strong collaboration with all internal partners and in particular, members of the Merchandise, Food, Marketing and Operational teams

What we would like to see you bring:

Tertiary qualification in Commerce, Business or related field.

Proven analytic and problem solving skills

Builds strong ways of working between Conv Trading, Operations and other relevant stakeholders.

Strong commercial acumen.

Highly competent in problem solving and open thinking

Skilled in communication and influencing

Proficiency with digital workplace tools such as MS OneNote and Teams

A history of strong performance and delivery beyond expectation

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Skills:

