Category Management Advisor – Center of Store

The Category Management Advisor will support the Category Manager Specialist in developing strategic and tactical business and promotional plans for the Center of Store categories across The East of Rockies region. The role is a liaison between Category Teams, Operations, Marketing and Suppliers to deliver the business plan for the region. This role will also play a key role in supporting store openings across the US, ensuring that layouts, merchandise, and product supply is in place according to plan. Considering Joining bp? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

Customers & Products



Retail Group



The Category Management Advisor will support the Category Manager Specialist in developing strategic and tactical business and promotional plans for the Center of Store categories across The East of Rockies region. The role is a liaison between Category Teams, Operations, Marketing and Suppliers to deliver the business plan for the region. This role will also play a key role in supporting store openings across the US, ensuring that layouts, merchandise, and product supply is in place according to plan.Considering Joining bp?At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

Local market expertise: represent needs of local market during the Annual Category Plans.

Follows up to ensure SLA and contractual negotiations are fulfilled in the designated area.

Support and facilitate new store openings and pilot program execution.

Performance management: Develop and integrate action plans to improve store performance through analysing and tracking performance metrics: analyse pre/promotional metrics, sales, margins, inventory levels, and purchasing trends to enhance profitability in the category.

Category Plan execution: works with Ops, Price book and Supply teams to execute promotional plan for the categories:o Liaison with DSD vendors and wholesalers in the designated area.

Works with price book to set up new items.

Works with operations to ensure promo plans and price recommendations are followed and gathers their input to improve performance.

Monitors local competitive dynamics.

Provides reset coordination and support.

Marketing & Communications: Develop communications at regional leadership and store level, understand and communicate business results and recommend corrective action as needed, work closely with operations to ensure understanding and execution of category plans.•

Merchandising & Equipment selection: works with Merchandise services to determine optimal layout and space planning adherence for new stores ​

10+ yrs category management experience required, preferable in Center of Store categories

Experience negotiating with vendors

Retail operations experience

Leadership and critical thinking skills

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Ability to communicate with variety of audiences ​



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Category Management, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation {+ 19 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.