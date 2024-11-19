Category Management Business Advisor

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Sales Group



About the Role:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

This full-time position will support the US Convenience organization achieve growth goals by providing analysis and recommendations that increase sales, reduce/optimize operational costs, and increase returns on invested capital. This role requires cross functional relationships with Store Operations, Accounting, Finance, Merchandising, Marketing, Store Assets, and IT. The ideal candidate will be highly skilled in problem solving, organization, value sensitivity, prioritization, and time management, highly motivated self-starter and very quick learner with the ability to communicate findings and recommendations at all levels of the organization.

Proficiency with Microsoft Excel, Access, PowerPoint, PowerBI and SQL required.

What you will deliver:

Performance Tracking / Test Analysis / Reporting

Generate insights around business performance including sales, profit, waste, labor, and shrink that produce practical opportunities.

Provide weekly reporting and analysis on business performance and influence new performance indicators to measure success.

Build PowerBI dashboards with visuals for key performance indicators.

Maintain and validate new and existing data sources.

Develop new sources of data to better measure performance of operations and/or category strategies and tactics.

Case Development / Test Planning & Design

Partner with financial line owners to craft test propositions, set expectations and prioritize opportunities; coordinate test propositions into a calendar to efficiently document and communicate plans/actions to leadership.

Provide data support for optimizing operations activity. Analyses could include:

Pricing, Promotions, Merchandizing, SKU rationalizations, Purchasing, Advertising, Capital Requests, Labor staffing, Divestitures, Inventory and Supplies Management.

Works to rationalize actions and opportunities to grow sustainable profits and optimize costs.

Presentation of Data & Analysis

Format data in a clear and concise presentation that communicates and documents analysis findings.

Present findings to functional areas impacted by analysis.

Forecasting & Budgeting

Work closely with management to produce the annual budget with itemized strategies for financial performance.

Participate in long term forecasting and planning required by the management/leadership team.

Experience and Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics, or a related field; 8 plus years direct experience in retail business or data analytics function.

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Access, PowerPoint required; PowerBI and SQL preferred

Strong understanding of financial accounting terminology and ability to translate and analyze financial statements from multiple entities.

General Responsibilities

Analyzing Data or Information — Identifying the underlying principles, reasons, or facts of information by breaking down information or data into separate parts.

Supplying analyses to departmental groups and committees (including finance, real estate, marketing, fuel procurement, and construction) for presentation.

Organizing, Planning, and Prioritizing Work — Developing specific goals and plans to prioritize, organize, and accomplish your work.

Self-starting projects while generating workable and realistic timeframes to improve the productivity of projects to produce tangible results.

Establishing and Maintaining Interpersonal Relationships — Developing constructive and collaborative working relationships and maintaining them over time.

Spending time to align personal and professional development with authorities in all areas of the business. Collectively supplying and recognizing the achievements and successes of others.

You will work with:

Retail data and analytics team members - peer and line manager interactions; sharing knowledge; partnership.

Category Managers -primary interface providing analytics, insights, and financial forecasting/impact for c-store promotions and offers.

Operations and Marketing Leadership - take direction on analysis required.

Labor Schedulers - primary interface providing analytics, insights, /impact for products, offers and tactics that impact store labor, waste and shrink.

Finance - provide financial forecasting and tactics to improve performance as requested; support budget process as needed.

PPM - provide business performance insights in areas of expertise, identifying and suggesting areas of improvement.

Technology team - as data issues are identified or as new data pipelines/feeds/architecture is required, communicate these needs to the technology team (currently Dataworx).

Data analytics leadership - present opportunities for improvement / optimization to be prioritized.



This position is not available for remote working



Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



