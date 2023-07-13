Grade I Responsible for supporting the development and management of the category to increase sales and earnings, through providing full commercial and administrative support services using basic analytical and technical capabilities.
Entity:Customers & Products
Retail Group
Job Family Group:
Grade I
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our team?
At bp, we’re seeking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable and affordable energy. That means crafting a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources, reimagines energy and reinvents who we are on our mission of net zero!
Overall Purpose
The Category Management Support Manager is responsible for the purchasing, ranging and ongoing category management (i.e. price and promotion) of branded goods for resale in the company owned estate. Key outputs in this role are driving category sales, optimising / growing margin and maximising central income (CI) – all delivered through building and maintaining strong relationships, with a strong bias towards customer
Key Accountabilities
Key Relationships
External: Suppliers, wholesale partner, supply chain partner, strategic partners
Internal: Wider trading team, marketing, CoE, retail operations, PPM, assets as required (i.e. if managing car wash)
Knowledge & Experience
Travel Requirement
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.