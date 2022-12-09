Category Manager Fresh Food & Grocery (m/f/d)

Job summary

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



The job holder will work in partnership with branded suppliers to present customers with the right products at competitive prices, enticing them into bigger baskets through personalised, market-leading promotions, and thereby increasing both sales and supplier income. Foster collaborative, reciprocal relationships with convenience partners in order to drive incremental footfall and sales (primarily within food for later), fill gaps in credible range, maximise availability and sales, and minimise waste.



The lead category manager is responsible for supporting the Category & Partnership Manager Germany in shaping the strategic direction of the branded trading offer and coaching the team to maximise short, medium and longer-term deliverables

The lead category manager will typically manage larger turnover categories, including purchasing, ranging, and ongoing category management

Develop and implement category plans (including supporting category buyers) to ensure delivery of sales, margin and CI targets

Build, manage, and maintain supplier & strategic convenience relationships to negotiate cost prices and optimise CI to maximise profit

Work with suppliers and marketing to develop shop promotions which drive incremental sales and margin, and acquire new customers

Maximise the opportunity in new and emerging channels (i.e. digital), taking the lead in this space as required

Lead / support the relationship between trading and marketing to ensure we shape and deliver promotions and customer communications that maximise sales and future penetration / loyalty

Work closely with supply chain to support supplier management of stock availability and optimised working capital, coupled with robust forecasting to ensure strong store availability

In conjunction with space planning; identify, develop and implement range, layout and equipment opportunities (macro and micro) to maximise sales and customer impact

Define pricing strategies, pricing architecture (pricebook rules: e.g. regional & national pricing)

Continuous observation of competition and the market with the focus on price, sales development of the product group on the market (here: Forecourt Market & Convenience Segments in the Retail Market GY)

Work closely with retail operations to ensure there is a strong understanding of category plans to drive appropriate field and store focus / implementation

Buying experience in Food business preferred.

Category Management Experience with a food related knowledge in retail environment.

Experience in food supplier management, business development, product (i.e. offer development and design) and contract management

Knowledge of health and safety, and food standards knowledge (in Food Hygiene, Food handling, HACCP, Microbiology and Allergen Management are preferred)

Strong Communication and Negotiating Skills

High level of interpersonal, relationship management and team-working experience

Fluent in German and English language