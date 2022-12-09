Site traffic information and cookies

Category Manager Fresh Food & Grocery (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Bochum
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142865BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Bochum

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

The job holder will work in partnership with branded suppliers to present customers with the right products at competitive prices, enticing them into bigger baskets through personalised, market-leading promotions, and thereby increasing both sales and supplier income. Foster collaborative, reciprocal relationships with convenience partners in order to drive incremental footfall and sales (primarily within food for later), fill gaps in credible range, maximise availability and sales, and minimise waste.

Your tasks:

  • The lead category manager is responsible for supporting the Category & Partnership Manager Germany in shaping the strategic direction of the branded trading offer and coaching the team to maximise short, medium and longer-term deliverables
  • The lead category manager will typically manage larger turnover categories, including purchasing, ranging, and ongoing category management
  • Develop and implement category plans (including supporting category buyers) to ensure delivery of sales, margin and CI targets
  • Build, manage, and maintain supplier & strategic convenience relationships to negotiate cost prices and optimise CI to maximise profit
  • Work with suppliers and marketing to develop shop promotions which drive incremental sales and margin, and acquire new customers
  • Maximise the opportunity in new and emerging channels (i.e. digital), taking the lead in this space as required
  • Lead / support the relationship between trading and marketing to ensure we shape and deliver promotions and customer communications that maximise sales and future penetration / loyalty
  • Work closely with supply chain to support supplier management of stock availability and optimised working capital, coupled with robust forecasting to ensure strong store availability
  • In conjunction with space planning; identify, develop and implement range, layout and equipment opportunities (macro and micro) to maximise sales and customer impact
  • Define pricing strategies, pricing architecture (pricebook rules: e.g. regional & national pricing)
  • Continuous observation of competition and the market with the focus on price, sales development of the product group on the market (here: Forecourt Market & Convenience Segments in the Retail Market GY)
  • Work closely with retail operations to ensure there is a strong understanding of category plans to drive appropriate field and store focus / implementation
Our requirements:
  • Buying experience in Food business preferred.
  • Category Management Experience with a food related knowledge in retail environment.
  • Experience in food supplier management, business development, product (i.e. offer development and design) and contract management
  • Knowledge of health and safety, and food standards knowledge (in Food Hygiene, Food handling, HACCP, Microbiology and Allergen Management are preferred)
  • Strong Communication and Negotiating Skills
  • High level of interpersonal, relationship management and team-working experience
  • Fluent in German and English language
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

