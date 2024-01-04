Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Customers & Products



Retail Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Category Manager

Be responsible for supporting the Trading Manager in crafting the strategic direction of the Convenience offer and mentoring the team to achieve continues improvement in the vital processes delivery whilst improving level of opportunities.

Handle the assigned group of products and building a sourcing and trading strategy for each of the category in scope. Craft future-oriented category plans in line with SMART approach.

Build commercial supplier strategy to improve profit growth for bp. Conduct and lead whole negotiations process with suppliers and improving purchasing conditions from year to year.

Be taking ownership of assigned categories, engaging the customer to provide the major influence on strategy direction and delivering category benefits.

Lead change in introducing and embedding assigned categories within an ambitious environment.

Drive cost reduction, measure, and review performance, and implement continuous improvement.

Report of the benefits realization of assigned categories with over-arching business requirements

Use knowledge gained and commercial awareness to embed a category management approach.

Collect future demand information and continually review changes in the marketplace and industry to reflect these changes within an adapting category strategy.

LFL sales realization %, Margin %, Losses % - ensure the achievement of profit targets in a given area of responsibility.

Collaborate with the logistics team to optimize availability and inventory indicators.

Work with suppliers to achieve desired goals.

Collaborate with the operational department in the scope of proposed solutions.

Be optimizing of sales strategies (co-creation and improvement of processes in the area of purchasing)

Be analyse of the market, trends and consumer behavior, supervising competition to find the best solution.

Bachelor’s/master’s degree preferably in finance/economics area

Min. 8 years of experience in shopping/trading/working with a product in the FMCG industry, preferably in Grocery area.

Leadership skill required to drive business changes and deliver results.

Experiences in strategic plans development & delivery.

Experience in business plans & project delivery

Experiences in large supplier base management.

Negotiation and interpersonal skills.

Ability to coordinate work, high motivation and dedication

B2 level of English proficiency.

Knowledge of MS Office (especially MS Excel)

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.