Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet, and we know we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite application from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity. Bring what makes you YOU!

Within the Mobility and Convenience team we are redefining our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We have big plans within the Food & Merchandise space to which this opportunity will be instrumental to that success.

The Category Manager is responsible for a selection of merchandise portfolios within bp’s convenience business, applying the principles of category management to add new value for customers, build long term supplier relationships, and deliver balanced sales and margin growth.

Purpose of the role

Safety - Ensure personal compliance with safety, ethics and compliance policies and processes, follow procedures, and provide an outstanding display of BP’s ‘who we are’ framework.

Set the tone and play your part . Ensure recommendations and activity sets are viewed through a safety lens. Speak up if you see or suspect something is wrong - this extends to influencing supplier behaviors & dedication to safety.

Actively commit to a strong safety culture at bp. Complete SLPs on a regular basis and actively participate in programs such as ‘winning together’.

Customer Culture - Ensure the customer is front of mind as part of any/all decision making.

Actively support a performance culture that is (1) customer first and (2) forward looking and dynamic in nature

Performance management & top line growth - Partner with key stakeholders (eg, category team) to ensure activities and decision making are both customer focused and commercially relevant.

Monitor and analyze performance metrics and work closely with internal stakeholders in support of timely interventions

Strategy Execution -Support merchandising activity and related work connected with strategic aims such as Re-imagine Retail.

People -Strong collaboration with all internal partners and in particular, members of the Merchandise, Food, Marketing and Operational teams

Key Accountabilities

Reporting into the Food & Merchandise Manager for New Zealand, you will be responsible for:

Driving sales, profitability, market share results

Support for key business projects

Delivering new products to market

Value adding promotional planning

Ownership of delivering category reviews

Win/win supplier engagement

Involvement with product price analysis and implementation

Develop strong, mutually beneficial relationships with internal and external partners

Essential Skills and Experience

Experience as a Key Account Manager, Buyer, or Category Manager within a supplier or retailer (FMCG industry preferred)

High attention to detail and commercial savvy

Strong communication skill to influence and sell recommendations internally, ability to negotiate both internally and externally to achieve the objectives of Commercial Strategy.

Promotion and range modelling

Positive contributor towards a strong culture

Benefits of working with us

Hybrid working arrangements, 60:40 to enable work-life balance.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

8% KiwiSaver, Medical insurance, Share options, and fuel discounts.

Career development and mentoring programs

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp Australia New Zealand employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of NZ.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation {+ 19 more}



