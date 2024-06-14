Category Manager - Shop NZ

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Customers & Products



Retail Group



This is an exciting opportunity to join one the most recognized global energy providers within the Mobility and Convenience Team.

At bp, our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. To help us achieve this, we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer centric retail business. We have big plans within the merchandise space to which this opportunity will be instrumental to that success!

The Category Lead – Shop (Junior Category Manager) is responsible for the Grocery and Grocery Non Food portfolio within bp’s convenience business, applying the principles of category management to contribute towards our customers, build long term supplier relationships, and deliver sustainable sales and margin growth.

You will be responsible for:

Driving sales, profitability, market share results

Support for key business projects;

Delivering new products to market

Value adding promotional planning

Ownership of delivering category reviews

Win/win supplier engagement

Involvement with product price analysis and implementation;

Develop strong, mutually beneficial relationships with internal and external stakeholders

About you:

Prior experience in a buyer/category role within a supplier or retailer (FMCG industry preferred)

Attention to detail and commercial acumen

Strong interpersonal skills to influence and sell recommendations internally, ability to negotiate both internally and externally to achieve the objectives of Commercial Strategy.

Promotion and range modelling

Passion for working within a team

About us:

Hybrid working environment

Competitive compensation package

Parental leave policy

Range of discounted corporate offers

What you can expect in the role:

Safety- Ensure personal compliance with safety, ethics and compliance policies and processes, follow procedures, and provide an outstanding display of BP’s ‘who we are’ framework.

Set the tone and play your part. Ensure recommendations and activity sets are viewed through a safety lens. Speak up if you see or suspect something is wrong - this extends to influencing supplier behaviours & commitment to safety.

Actively contribute to a strong safety culture at bp. Complete SLPs on a regular basis and actively participate in programs such as ‘winning together’.

Customer Culture- Ensure the customer is front of mind as part of any/all decision making.

Actively support a performance culture that is (1) customer first and (2) forward looking and progressive in nature

Performance management & top line growth- Partner with key stakeholders (eg, category team) to ensure activities and decision making are both customer focused and commercially relevant.

Monitor and analyse performance metrics (eg, KPIs, top line and bottom line) and work closely with internal customers in support of timely interventions

Strategy Execution-Support merchandising activity and related work connected with strategic aims such as Re-imagine Retail.

People -Strong collaboration with all internal partners and in particular, members of the Merchandise, Food, Marketing and Operational teams

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Skills:

