Customers & Products



Retail Group



Join bp as Category Manager - Spain!



Improve the categories' profitability, building an accurate range of products, through positive relationships with suppliers, setting the right relationship and frameworks with assets and operational teams.



To develop and implement all the buying strategies for each category; in line with each category Plan.

To apply all Retail and Industry standards and also be in line with the products' coverage in the market.

Handle the commercial relation with the agreed suppliers.

Negotiate all the commercial conditions for the best possible; get it signed and lead all the reviews when vital. To recognize the main players and establish growing lines.

To draw and implement category plans for the key categories; including all the selection and validation of suppliers.

To get, filter and transfer all the knowledge about the market from the suppliers.

Using market and costumer data, define strategies and plans to achieve business targets.

To define the range of products. Draw planograms in line with the defined range and that will help to identify costumer needs and reach financials expectations.

Innovate with products and/or services that are in line with BP needs, in the appropriated market segments.

Define strategies by product and/or service.

Define prices per category / reference; in line with BP price policy and following the best margins and profit possible.

To analyze and handle each category, putting actions in place in order to achieve targets and decrease any risk.

Plan, implement and analyze all the promotion activity; in line with the BP promotional strategy and using all the tactics vital to achieve objectives.

Define the Supplier Income Plan by supplier ; implement promotional activity in line with its optimization.

To consider operational efficiency in each action and act in line with the shop manager and costumers feedback.

Hold responsibility for the shop sales, margin and supplier income.

Give all the vital support to the sites, visiting them and solving every convenience issues.

University Degree

Desirable MBA

Proficient in Spanish and English

Category Management Experience

Commercial Acumen

Relationship Management Experience

Desirable car wash and assets experience

Lay outs and planograms experience

Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding

Supplier selection and monitoring

Car wash experience

Customer journey mapping

Retail Category Sourcing and Buying

Using Retail Financial Data

Performance Insights

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and daring environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are substantial, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



