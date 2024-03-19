Category Marketing Manager (CVO & Industrial Space Manager)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

About the role

This is a leadership role represents the interests of industrial and Commercial Vehicle Oil (CVO) marketing within Vietnam Marketing team and will represent Vietnam among the global CVO and Industrial marketing networks. The role leads a team who executes strategic global offers, manages products, and defines the marketing requirements needed to support the market in the short, medium and long term.

Member of Country Marketing leadership team, contributing to the delivery of CIP and balanced scorecard related to industrial and CVO.

The job holder will be responsible for CVO/Industrial Marketing Plans, and lead input and output for the following planning purposes.

Marketing plans, Space CIP Strategy MWBs and ASP investment plan

Product Portfolio & Pricing management

Brand comms & activation plan

Channel activation plan

Space performance Mg including Demand, Vulnerability and Opportunity Planning

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for translating marketing strategy into local marketing plan, executing new offer projects and major strategic brand campaigns in market

Drive CVO & Industrial CIP MWBs planning and execution at country level

Agree market implementation plans for new product launch plan with global marketing team.

Lead the Product portfolio to deliver near and long term GM growth targets consistent with global space/brand strategies. Chip in local knowledge and insight to global product category strategies for industrial and CVO.

Actively administer local product life cycles to ensure a focused and profitable portfolio, within the rules of the game framework.

Ensure business compliance of products and SKUs within offers by running the Streamline/Fusion systems through:

Leading the power brand & strategic activation planning in Vietnam and lead activation team to implement all the major Marketing programs.

Responsible for setting and delivering against Vietnam growth targets and KPIs with a view to the short and long term health of the business.

Customer experience. Act as single focal point for understanding the customer segments, buyer journeys and integrated customer experience and implementing globally aligned solutions to improve the CX

Represent Industrial and CVO in the DEMAND REVIEW process, Embedding marketing plans into the DEMAND REVIEW process to plan, implement and review launches and measure product category performance.

Manage and effectively deploy the country’s ASP allocation for Industrial and CVO. Conduct rigorous evaluation of the business results/ROI to ensure cost efficiency

This role is part of the local Marketing Leadership Team and team will work closely with :

Key member of the country marketing leadership team, bringing the voice of customers to the table and ensuring appropriate focus on delivery of our marketing strategy.

SPA representing Vietnam in the global CVO and Industrial marketing network

Provide leadership to align with country Sales to ensure that marketing programmes are aligned with short term and long term business targets.

Manage relationships with sales optimally to ensure alignment to marketing agenda/strategy

Provide leadership, direction, mentor and development to country marketing activation teams; supervise team

Lead and develop an outstanding team of marketing professionals.

Ensure full compliance to all HSSE, V&B’s and Ethics standards in the team.

Requirements

minimum BA or MA in Marketing / Business Administration/ Economics

at least 7 years marketing experience

Experience of working in sophisticated and challenging global organization

Basic marketing and project management skills

Product management and brand leadership skills

Ability to successfully build enduring and positive relationships with senior level leaders from a broad range of business discipline

Strong communication and presentation skills

Personal values aligned with that of BP

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



