Job summary

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Category Purchasing Analyst - Packaging based at Mumbai with details mentioned below:



The purpose of the role is as follows:

Co-ordination of inbound supply to meet production schedules and maintaining appropriate levels of inventory to closely support the business & meeting KPI metrics.

Manage the call off of packaging materials from suppliers under contracts set up by the Procurement Team

Maintain active supplier management processes, delivering assurance that company receives quality product, in full and on time. The role will target to deliver regular supplier, inventory and service reports.

Key Acountabilities:

Manage Purchase to Pay process for packaging material, covering areas from monthly forecasting, PO processing to vendor payables management.

Ensure that Purchase order released to supplier is in line with contracted agreements shared by procurement and approved as per the delegation of authority.

To liaise with regional plant materials executives to ensure smooth availability of packaging materials.

Streamline day to day operations by following operations procedure, monitoring inventory Norms for smooth transition & easy management of material supplies.

Procurement and follow-up for all packaging materials for existing/ new launches/ promo pack viz. cartons, stickers, containers, pails, pouches, tapes, wads etc.

Monitor & control Packaging Inventory in line with inventory targets. Control packaging slob generation & timely disposal.

Support Packaging procurement for Value Engineering Projects & Monthly MIS.

Ensuring GST Tax compliances from suppliers and Closure of old issues related to pending C forms.

Monitor & Control Procure to pay process for Grease bought out & 3P toll blender.

Interfacing with Finance and supporting in providing necessary statutory and financial data such as provisions etc.

Ensuring smooth P2P process by clearing the queries from BPC and Accenture on timely manner.

Periodic review of Open orders and P2P related masters relevant for packaging and its vendors to ensure system hygiene.

Creation of Pricing and Ordering related database as back up for various internal and external audits.