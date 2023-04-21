Category Specialist

Grade J Responsible for processing requisitions, placing orders for goods and services, monitoring orders until the invoice is processed and supplier is paid, and resolving blocked invoice queries, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
|• University degree in Procurement/Supply Chain, Business, Engineering/technical discipline or equivalent.
|• 0-2 years of professional experience
• Strong analytical and oral/written communication skills, in particular the ability to be influential and drive the PSCM agenda at senior technical and regional management levels, and to negotiate at senior supplier levels.
• Excellent project management skills.
• Skilled at leading through complexity, executing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges.
• Ability to influence and collaborate with individuals across multiple disciplines, cultures and geographies, across organizational boundaries and levels within BPX and with suppliers.
|If you are applying for a position in the United States, you must be at least 18 years of age.
Legally authorized to work in the United States; and not require sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status), now or in the future.