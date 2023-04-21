Category Specialist

Work with the business to develop and maintain an accurate OCTG forecast to send to key suppliers

Identifies PSCM risks and ensures mitigation strategies and plans are developed and implemented.

Participate in quarterly vendor negotiations

Benchmark pricing to market indices and other market sources to ensure cost competitive materials

Support in end of well reconciliations

Manage a refurbishment program for materials including OCTG and line pipe

Develop and maintain should cost model for OCTG

Ensure that BPX and PSCM standards, processes and operating systems, and any additional local requirements, are implemented in all PSCM activities.

Undertakes due diligence in mitigating all external supply risk in contract execution. Implements robust cost management and rigorous contract management controls.

Leads communication related to PSCM with the key stakeholders, including Business Unit functional VPs.

Build and manage relationships with local suppliers, driving continuous improvement, improving safety performance and reducing operational risk.

Manage regular performance reviews with stakeholders and suppliers to measure supplier performance, and develop plans to address performance issues. Resolve disputes between stakeholders and suppliers relating to service delivery.

• Implements PSCM common processes, drives efficiency, continuous improvement and compliant procurement transactions across the value chain.

• Leads/facilitates regional supplier and contract management activities, e.g. Performance reviews, contracts on-boarding sessions, contract oversights audits, etc.

• Coordinates regional PSCM representation in supplier investigations. Ensures effective follow-up on audit findings to ensure timely closure.

• Accountable for working with the Business Units and suppliers to deliver value contributions that have direct impact on development cost structure.