Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Category Specialist

Category Specialist

Category Specialist

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147894BR
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for processing requisitions, placing orders for goods and services, monitoring orders until the invoice is processed and supplier is paid, and resolving blocked invoice queries, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

  • Work with the business to develop and maintain an accurate OCTG forecast to send to key suppliers
  • Identifies PSCM risks and ensures mitigation strategies and plans are developed and implemented.
    Participate in quarterly vendor negotiations
  • Benchmark pricing to market indices and other market sources to ensure cost competitive materials
  • Support in end of well reconciliations
  • Manage a refurbishment program for materials including OCTG and line pipe
  • Develop and maintain should cost model for OCTG
  • Ensure that BPX and PSCM standards, processes and operating systems, and any additional local requirements, are implemented in all PSCM activities.
  • Undertakes due diligence in mitigating all external supply risk in contract execution. Implements robust cost management and rigorous contract management controls.
  • Leads communication related to PSCM with the key stakeholders, including Business Unit functional VPs.
  • Build and manage relationships with local suppliers, driving continuous improvement, improving safety performance and reducing operational risk.
  • Manage regular performance reviews with stakeholders and suppliers to measure supplier performance, and develop plans to address performance issues. Resolve disputes between stakeholders and suppliers relating to service delivery.
    • Implements PSCM common processes, drives efficiency, continuous improvement and compliant procurement transactions across the value chain.
    • Leads/facilitates regional supplier and contract management activities, e.g. Performance reviews, contracts on-boarding sessions, contract oversights audits, etc.
    • Coordinates regional PSCM representation in supplier investigations. Ensures effective follow-up on audit findings to ensure timely closure.
    • Accountable for working with the Business Units and suppliers to deliver value contributions that have direct impact on development cost structure.
• University degree in Procurement/Supply Chain, Business, Engineering/technical discipline or equivalent.
• 0-2 years of professional experience
• Strong analytical and oral/written communication skills, in particular the ability to be influential and drive the PSCM agenda at senior technical and regional management levels, and to negotiate at senior supplier levels.
• Excellent project management skills.
• Skilled at leading through complexity, executing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges.
• Ability to influence and collaborate with individuals across multiple disciplines, cultures and geographies, across organizational boundaries and levels within BPX and with suppliers.
If you are applying for a position in the United States, you must be at least 18 years of age.
Legally authorized to work in the United States; and not require sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status), now or in the future.

Apply Search all jobs at bp