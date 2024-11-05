Category Specialist - Fresh Food

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

The Fresh Food Specialist will work to further develop, expand, and drive the fresh food program. Duties include P&L responsibility over assigned categories, partnership with operations or franchisees to optimize the business. Development of new platforms/modules crafted for future growth. Responsible for developing category plans, implementing plans, analyzing performance including mitigating risks to the business including a focus on food safety. Up to 25% travel encouraged of this role.

What you will deliver

Responsible for sales and total operating profit for assigned fresh food subcategories.

Collaboration with cross functional teams for category plans, including but not limited to culinary, price book, marketing, operations support, and safety partners.

Positive, clear communications and project management between cross functional teams to meet deadlines.

Development of annual category plans inclusive of product innovation, promotional activity, and business optimization.

Collaboration with strategic supplier relationships and work with procurement partners to negotiate the best deals for mutual, sustained growth.

Collaboration with strategic suppliers to innovate for business growth by analyzing consumer insights and industry trends.

Champion a product, equipment, operations, or capital pipeline for the next 12-24 months

Identify new business opportunities for assortment, platforms/modules, digital and off site.

Move the organization toward a food destination by driving branding, marketing strategy, platform/assortment expansion with key cross functional teams.

Inspire change to build a safety-first demeanor around food operations that also enables operations to drive sales and total operating profit.

Perform additional duties as assigned.

What you will need to be successful

University degree in a related field or equivalent.

High school diploma with 5-7 years of operational, category management or shown experience will be considered in lieu of a college degree.

Ability to set appropriate goals and realize accomplishments.

Ability to negotiate and use communication skills for competitive advantage.

Ability to take initiative and work independently of close supervision.

Ability to build systems to improve in-store merchandising.

Ability to synthesize information and draw conclusions from it.

Ability to optimally communicate to all levels of the organization.

Strong planning and organizational skills.

High energy and strong work ethic.

You will work with

The team you will work includes a mixed group of creative, technical, and data driven people. People who are passionate about the food & beverage business who are forward thinking to the future innovation to drive the Food & Beverage business to next levels. The team includes varying experiences and diverse work backgrounds that include Food Service, Restaurant, C-Store, Culinary, Retail Operations.

Our team supports the operations of 500+ company owned and 1,000+ franchised convenience retail stores, operating under the brands of Thorntons, ampm, and Travel Centers of America. The sites covering mainly in the West Coast, Mid West and then sprinkled throughout the United States. We are seeking a positive and guest centric person with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the top tier food convenience retail chain of the future.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.