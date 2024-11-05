Category Specialist - Fresh Food

Entity:Customers & Products
Retail Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Fresh Food Specialist will work to further develop, expand, and drive the fresh food program. Duties include P&L responsibility over assigned categories, partnership with operations or franchisees to optimize the business. Development of new platforms/modules crafted for future growth. Responsible for developing category plans, implementing plans, analyzing performance including mitigating risks to the business including a focus on food safety. Up to 25% travel encouraged of this role.
What you will deliver
What you will need to be successful
You will work with
The team you will work includes a mixed group of creative, technical, and data driven people. People who are passionate about the food & beverage business who are forward thinking to the future innovation to drive the Food & Beverage business to next levels. The team includes varying experiences and diverse work backgrounds that include Food Service, Restaurant, C-Store, Culinary, Retail Operations.
Our team supports the operations of 500+ company owned and 1,000+ franchised convenience retail stores, operating under the brands of Thorntons, ampm, and Travel Centers of America. The sites covering mainly in the West Coast, Mid West and then sprinkled throughout the United States. We are seeking a positive and guest centric person with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the top tier food convenience retail chain of the future.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management
Skills:
