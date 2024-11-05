Category Specialist - General Merch

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

The General Merchandise Category Specialist will work to grow and further expand the current General Merchandise offer. Duties include P&L responsibility over assigned categories, partnership with operations or franchisees to optimize the business. Responsible for developing category plans, implementing plans, analyzing performance including mitigating risks to the business including a focus on safety. Up to 20% travel encouraged of this role.

What you will deliver

Responsible for the sales and gross profit of the General Merchandise category.

Collaboration with cross functional teams for category plans, including but not limited to price book, marketing, operations support, and safety partners.

Positive, clear communications and project management between cross functional teams to meet deadlines.

Development of annual category plans inclusive of product innovation, promotional activity, and business optimization.

Collaboration with strategic supplier relationships and work with procurement partners to negotiate the best deals for mutual, sustained growth.

Collaboration with strategic suppliers to innovate for business growth by analyzing consumer insights and industry trends.

Identify new business opportunities to meet the needs of our guest by growing assortment, developing and implementing new programs, and growing profit.

Perform additional duties as assigned.

What you will need to be successful

College degree in a related field or equivalent.

High school diploma with 5-7 years of operational, category management or proven experience will be considered in lieu of a college degree.

Three to five years of relevant multi-unit buying experience in convenience store retail operations.

Strong analytical and oral/written communication skills, in particular the ability to be influential and drive business agenda with internal partners at all levels of the organization, and to negotiate with suppliers at Account Representative/Manager level.

Strong project management skills.

Solid understanding of systems such as Open Invoice, Ariba and SAP and software tools such as Excel, Access, etc.

Proven ability to influence and collaborate with individuals across multiple subject areas, cultures and geographies, across interpersonal boundaries and levels within bp and with suppliers.

Previous negotiation and purchasing experience within convenience stores a plus.

Ability to take initiative and work independently of close supervision.

High energy and strong work ethic.

Legally authorized to work in the United States; and not require sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status), now or in the future.

You will work with

The team you will work with includes a mixed group of creative, technical, and data driven people who lead and support all of the C-Store categories. People who are guest focused and driven to provide an outstanding offer that drives our business and improves the overall guest experience.

The team includes varying experiences and diverse work backgrounds that include C-Store, Food Service, Restaurant, Culinary, and Retail Operations.

Our team supports the operations of 500+ company owned and 1,000+ franchised convenience retail stores, operating under the brands of Thorntons, ampm, and Travel Centers of America. The sites covering mainly in the West Coast, Mid West and then sprinkled throughout the United States.

We are seeking a positive and guest centric person with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the top tier food convenience retail chain of the future.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

