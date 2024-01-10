Category Specialist - Packaged Beverage

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Retail Group



The ROO is a bp retail organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.The Category Manager Specialist will support the Category Manager Lead in developing strategic and tactical business and promotional plans for the Packaged Beverages category across the West Coast and Mid-West regions for the ampm and Thorntons brands.



​Support negotiation of contracts which include development of national contract /rebate agreements that support the category business plans.

Acts as the primary contact for vendors that support the national program, promotions and merchandising execution that are outlined in the category business plan.

Manages the category budget including approving vendor estimates, generating purchase orders, processing invoices and rebates.

Develops national promotions and pricing strategies that drive the category business plan.

Monitors key national promotions or planograms and oversees the business plan scorecard, communicates results and recommends corrective action if necessary.

Responsible for managing monthly category performance reviews

Accountable for bi-monthly promotional planning and execution

Directly handles day-to-day operational encounters Manages proprietary and required national brand inventory levels. Trouble shoots any overages and shortages accordingly ​

Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field

5+ yrs in retail,

Category management experience preferred; QSR, Grocery or Convenience Retail Experience a plus.

Experience negotiating with vendors•Strong leadership and critical thinking skills

Strong analytical skills

Computer literate (Excel, Word, Powerpoint)

Understands Category Performance indicators (GM, ROI, Sales/sq.ft, Inventory turns, and basket size)

Works well cross-departmentally

Convenience channel experience is preferred

Travel up to 30%

Hybrid schedule- 3 days in office, 2 days remote each week

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



