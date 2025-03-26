Category Specialist

Role Synopsis

This role reports to the Lead Category Manager for Operations and will support Upstream Category Management for bpx energy. This role is responsible for supporting the relationship with the Business Unit Operations partners and their Leadership in the region and delivers value through exhibiting bpx values and establishing effective works with customers, the Head of Procurement, PSCM Category and Operations teams.

Possible Categories:

Fluid Hauling, Rotating Equipment, Work Over Rigs, Roustabout / Contract Labor, Artificial Lift Solutions (Plungers, ESPs, Rod Pumps), Automation and Measurement, and Others as assigned.

Key Accountabilities

• As a member of the bpx PSCM Operations Category Team, support the Operations Category Managers in delivering PSCM services and maintaining relationships with internal and external stakeholders, at times including partners and government bodies.

• Ensure that BPX and PSCM standards, processes and operating systems, and any additional local requirements, are implemented in all PSCM activities.

• Understanding of basic category management strategies, supplier management plans, including contract

• Foundational understanding and experience of implementing category management plans, including contracting and the implementation of short and long-term agreements, and managing PSCM activities in a safe and effective manner.

• Able to understand and implement category management and contracting plans. Support strategic sourcing of delegated categories.

• Identifies PSCM risks and ensures mitigation strategies and plans are developed and implemented.

• Undertakes due diligence in mitigating all external supply risk in contract execution, handles cost management and meticulous contract management controls.

• Leads communication related to PSCM with the key stakeholders, including Business Unit functional VPs.

• Build and maintain relationships with local suppliers, driving continuous improvement, improving safety performance and reducing operational risk.

• Supports regular performance reviews with stakeholders and suppliers to measure supplier performance, and develop plans to address performance issues. Identifies and raises disputes between stakeholders and suppliers relating to service delivery.

• Implements PSCM common processes, drives efficiency, continuous improvement and procurement transactions across the value chain.

• Prioritizes regional supplier and contract management activities, e.g. Performance reviews, contracts on-boarding sessions, contract oversights audits, etc.

• Coordinates regional PSCM representation in supplier investigations. Ensures effective follow-up on audit findings to ensure timely closure.

• Works closely with PSCM Category and Operations Teams to ensure there are no issues with business continuity.

• Accountable for working with the Business Units and suppliers to deliver value contributions that have direct impact on lease operating expenses.

Crucial Education

University degree in Procurement/Supply Chain, Business, or Engineering/technical field.

High school diploma or equivalent experience with 8 years of additional validated experience will be considered in lieu of a college degree.

Crucial job criteria and qualifications

5-10 years of relevant PSCM experience supporting indirect or contingent labor categories preferred.

Strong analytical, project management, and oral/written communication skills, in particular the ability to be influential and drive the PSCM agenda with internal stakeholders, and to negotiate with suppliers at Account Representative/Manager level.

Confirmed understanding of systems such as Open Invoice, Ariba and SAP and software tools such as Excel, Access, etc.

Consistent record to influence and collaborate with individuals across multiple fields, cultures and geographies, across interpersonal boundaries and levels within BPX and with suppliers.

Experience in programming and understanding micro and macro economics' impact on oil field categories

Salary and Benefits

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $117,000 - $140,000