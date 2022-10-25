Central Data Office Data Analyst (m/f/d)

Location: Office based - Germany, Poland, Austria, Netherlands or Spain
At bp, we have only one thing in mind: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.
As part of our newly created Central Data Office, we are building a center of excellence spanning analytics and data science partnering with the C&P businesses. Our purpose is to better understand and affect the drivers of our business through data analytics and research, with a focus on our B2C and B2B customers. We are value focused and outcome driven: we help drive growth and agility at every level, whether through informing strategic alignment and decisions, providing quick feedback loops or creating machine learning models to be integrated into our products and marketing communications.
The C&P Central Data Office Data Analyst will design and develop data analysis products and drive innovation through user-focused thinking. You will be responsible for supporting the delivery of Pulse business analysis and consulting using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. You have a passion for Business Analysis, Data Management and Data Science, and Digital Innovation.
Your Tasks: