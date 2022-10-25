Site traffic information and cookies

Central Data Office Data Analyst (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - Hesse - Leuner
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 139645BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Location: Office based - Germany, Poland, Austria, Netherlands or Spain

At bp, we have only one thing in mind: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.

As part of our newly created Central Data Office, we are building a center of excellence spanning analytics and data science partnering with the C&P businesses. Our purpose is to better understand and affect the drivers of our business through data analytics and research, with a focus on our B2C and B2B customers. We are value focused and outcome driven: we help drive growth and agility at every level, whether through informing strategic alignment and decisions, providing quick feedback loops or creating machine learning models to be integrated into our products and marketing communications.

The C&P Central Data Office Data Analyst will design and develop data analysis products and drive innovation through user-focused thinking. You will be responsible for supporting the delivery of Pulse business analysis and consulting using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. You have a passion for Business Analysis, Data Management and Data Science, and Digital Innovation.

Your Tasks:

  • Part of a cross-disciplinary team, work closely with other data analysts, product managers, data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, data managers and business partners
  • Provide actionable, data-driven business and product insights by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and business acumen
  • Define, instrument and maintain metrics and build dashboards
  • Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously execute data analysis
  • Be a bridge between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth understanding of both areas
  • If needed, build and maintain data pipelines to unblock your analysis
  • Adhere to and advocate for data analytics best practices
  • Present results to peers and senior management, influencing decision making
  • Mentor others
Your background:
  • Bachelor’s Degree
  • 3-5+ years of experience in assessing, designing, building, implementing data products
  • Prior experience in the EV and/or energy industry desirable
  • Hands-on experience carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in complex, fast-paced environments
  • SQL expertise
  • Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages
  • Thorough understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics, including knowledge of experimental design and analysis and causal inference from observational data
  • Familiarity with Power BI, Tableau or other visualization tools
  • Scripting experience in R or Python
  • Ability to write and maintain moderately complex data pipelines
  • Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus
  • Strong business acumen
  • Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset
  • Strong communication and stakeholder management skills
  • Continuous learning and improvement mindset
This is what you can expect:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitized, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of leave
  • Attractive remuneration package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Subsidized canteen and free hot drinks and water
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to non-profit organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment.
  • Employees can offset their personal CO2 footprint, bp doubles this amount
  • Programs to improve work-life balance

We live equal opportunities and value diversity. We emphasize that all people - regardless of gender, nationality, ethnic and social origin, religion/belief, disability, age and sexual orientation - are equally welcome.

