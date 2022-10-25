Central Data Office Data Analyst (m/f/d)

Job summary

Location: Office based - Germany, Poland, Austria, Netherlands or Spain



At bp, we have only one thing in mind: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.



As part of our newly created Central Data Office, we are building a center of excellence spanning analytics and data science partnering with the C&P businesses. Our purpose is to better understand and affect the drivers of our business through data analytics and research, with a focus on our B2C and B2B customers. We are value focused and outcome driven: we help drive growth and agility at every level, whether through informing strategic alignment and decisions, providing quick feedback loops or creating machine learning models to be integrated into our products and marketing communications.



The C&P Central Data Office Data Analyst will design and develop data analysis products and drive innovation through user-focused thinking. You will be responsible for supporting the delivery of Pulse business analysis and consulting using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. You have a passion for Business Analysis, Data Management and Data Science, and Digital Innovation.



Your Tasks:

Part of a cross-disciplinary team, work closely with other data analysts, product managers, data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, data managers and business partners

Provide actionable, data-driven business and product insights by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and business acumen

Define, instrument and maintain metrics and build dashboards

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously execute data analysis

Be a bridge between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth understanding of both areas

If needed, build and maintain data pipelines to unblock your analysis

Adhere to and advocate for data analytics best practices

Present results to peers and senior management, influencing decision making

Mentor others

Bachelor’s Degree

3-5+ years of experience in assessing, designing, building, implementing data products

Prior experience in the EV and/or energy industry desirable

Hands-on experience carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in complex, fast-paced environments

SQL expertise

Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages

Thorough understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics, including knowledge of experimental design and analysis and causal inference from observational data

Familiarity with Power BI, Tableau or other visualization tools

Scripting experience in R or Python

Ability to write and maintain moderately complex data pipelines

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus

Strong business acumen

Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills

Continuous learning and improvement mindset