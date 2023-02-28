Central Engineering Manager

Job summary

The bp Pulse Central Engineering Managers key goal is to lead the central engineering activities of the Operations organization and provide bp Pulse teams with technical support

Ensure that our global mobility solutions are developed in a systematic, standardised and cost-efficient way; our networks perform, providing technical support to the product team, enabling our growth strategy and appraising activities to support the Execution team.

Lead a team of specialists and engage with other bp technical resources to we meet our business needs and drive continuous improvement.

What you'll do:

Lead a central team of subject matter experts to support to all territories, so all technical or engineering items of projects are well covered, safe, well-engineered as per the state-of-art.

Support development of growth markets, conducting research into standards, contractors, customers and compatible hardware and software for EV charging in that region.

Support proof of concepts through the preparation of conceptual electrical layouts for standard sites resolving high level equipment specification and costs.

Technical, system architecture and technical due diligence of new hardware through the product development team.

Evaluation of opportunities for the partnerships and strategy teams.

Own, develop, issue and maintain fit for purpose standards, tools and processes to ensure projects are safe, compliant and supporting the global strategy.

Contribute in procurement phases of projects with procurement and legal teams especially on optimum specifications with as clear boundaries for technical and engineering items and identify risks.

Support operations with network performance enhancements, monitoring and continuous improvement

Review and improve suppliers in the electrical and infrastructure engineering value chain with Procurement

Appraise and process all non-planned work and ideas to prepare as planned input for the Execution.

What you'll bring:

MEng in engineering (Electrical / electronic preferred) plus Chartered Engineer or Equivalent

Significant experience in equipment procurement negotiations and execution and tenders.

Active in the market, building strong external and internal connections

Validated experience in power engineering (inc. LV, HV), control and instrumentation engineering.

An understanding of the Electric Vehicle Value chain from the infrastructure perspective in AC and DC charger from low charging speed to high power charging

A background in project delivery or in supporting sophisticated Project management involving Hardware and technology solutions in the EV infrastructure world.

A record of business development, partnerships and building relationships.

Knowledge of Electrification and Mobility business models

Electrification value chain understanding and strong digital experience would be useful.

Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field

Work flexibly and commercially to achieve results.

Deep experience of electrical infrastructure and the delivery of energy from point of generation to user

Electric vehicle Digital field experience, Software protocols and related business application.

Team Management and Leadership

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. You will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at our heart, as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect 20% travel as part of this role.

The bp Pulse Central Engineering Managers key goal is to lead the central engineering activities of the Operations organization and provide bp Pulse teams with technical support