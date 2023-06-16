Central Fluids Lead

Job summary

We are seeking a highly motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic work environment. You will be responsible to effectively employ engineering fundamentals to successfully meet business initiatives. BPX Energy is a technology driven company constantly looking for new ways to optimize workflows, requiring a forward-thinking individual willing to help BPX Energy’s journey towards sophisticated technological solutions. Critical skills include effective communication, highly organized, self-motivated and efficient time management while bringing an enthusiastic approach to problem solving. This role will oversee the central dispatching and logistics team that covers BPX Energy’s North American acreage to ensure efficient transportation of oil and water fluids. This role requires the ability to work cross- functionally to build processes and experiences to enable our operational teams to manage, operationalize and grow the business. This role is responsible for owning, monitoring, and providing visibility into the fluids hauling performance by measuring impacts on production deferment and costs. The successful candidate will also help provide support for BPX Energy’s future strategy for produced water management. This person will partner with operational teams to champion BP’s AIM 17, Water Positivity portfolio, including water management, water recycling and water evaporation for delivery of outcomes and key results. This individual should be well suited to collaborate with teams for managing water scarcity issues, tapping their expertise to develop innovative approaches to solving water issues, and forming programs that increase efficiency of water usage in BPX Energy’s operations. This position will be responsible for managing a critical component of our operations in BPX Energy. This role will be accountable for assuring that liquids are managed safely transferred from our wellsite facilities while minimizing production deferment. The successful candidate will be business minded and will routinely look to drive value by identifying efficiency improvements and cost reduction opportunities. In addition to stakeholder management and supervisory duties, this person must be comfortable operating as an individual contributor; using influence and expertise to aid the transformation of an organization. This position represents a unique opportunity to work with operations and other central teams to create immediate and impactful value.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

We are seeking a highly motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic work environment. You will be responsible to effectively employ engineering fundamentals to successfully meet business initiatives. BPX Energy is a technology driven company constantly looking for new ways to optimize workflows, requiring a forward-thinking individual willing to help BPX Energy’s journey towards sophisticated technological solutions. Critical skills include effective communication, highly organized, self-motivated and efficient time management while bringing an enthusiastic approach to problem solving.This role will oversee the central dispatching and logistics team that covers BPX Energy’s North American acreage to ensure efficient transportation of oil and water fluids. This role requires the ability to work cross- functionally to build processes and experiences to enable our operational teams to manage, operationalize and grow the business. This role is responsible for owning, monitoring, and providing visibility into the fluids hauling performance by measuring impacts on production deferment and costs.The successful candidate will also help provide support for BPX Energy’s future strategy for produced water management. This person will partner with operational teams to champion BP’s AIM 17, Water Positivity portfolio, including water management, water recycling and water evaporation for delivery of outcomes and key results. This individual should be well suited to collaborate with teams for managing water scarcity issues, tapping their expertise to develop innovative approaches to solving water issues, and forming programs that increase efficiency of water usage in BPX Energy’s operations.This position will be responsible for managing a critical component of our operations in BPX Energy. This role will be accountable for assuring that liquids are managed safely transferred from our wellsite facilities while minimizing production deferment. The successful candidate will be business minded and will routinely look to drive value by identifying efficiency improvements and cost reduction opportunities.In addition to stakeholder management and supervisory duties, this person must be comfortable operating as an individual contributor; using influence and expertise to aid the transformation of an organization. This position represents a unique opportunity to work with operations and other central teams to create immediate and impactful value.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Manages a team of central dispatching and logistics experts.

Directing matrixed work from Operational Teams, PSCM Team, and Midstream Teams

Manages and builds vendor relationships to ensure key partnerships.

Develops and manages resource plans and collaborates with Operations professionals to participate in project evolution as needed.

Leads the development of the overall approach to solution delivery for stakeholders, its major time frames, and the definition of its major deliverables to address and meet the desired goals and outcomes.

Partners with senior level sponsors to communicate program goals, objectives, and potential outcomes.

Review, explain, and recommend solutions to drive improvements for water management.

Monitor and analyze KPI data to identify performance improvement opportunities.

Provide technical expertise and recommend improvements for cost performance across LOE for water.

Optimize work flows so that the actions performed in the field will build the most overall value to the business.

Project manage implementation of engineered solutions: budgets, project economic analysis, resources, schedule, handover to field operations, and post project appraisals.

Make assessments that take into consideration the potential economic, social, and environmental implications of water risks, as well as the reputational risks associated with water issues.

Provide comprehensive approach to water management with a clear understanding of the risks associated with water scarcity and potential impacts on the core business, including interruptions in operations or increases in operating expenses.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, or STEM-related field

5 years’ experience leading engineering initiatives and teams

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Proven ability to multitask, and effectively manage/prioritize time across competing activities/resources.

Proven ability to provide coaching/guidance to team members.

Effective Communicator: Able to present complex problems to a wide range of audiences in a concise, accurate, and coherent manner. Able to confidently present to a large (>20) group of people on technical and process topics and field questions and challenges. Effectively demonstrate and translate the business impact and value proposition of a recommendation to the entire organization.

Growth mindset: Proven ability to quickly learn new concepts, processes, software, engineering, and mathematical ideas.

Empathetic and customer-focused when crafting products: Effective listener who builds products that solves customers’ problems, generates business value, and improves user experience.

Resilient: Ability to take care of open-ended problems, and to gain valuable insights from data sets that may be initially unwieldy. Possess grit to effectively clean data sets to perform analysis and recommend action.

Creative and Courageous: Ability to look at an industry that is embedded in its methods and recommend disruptive change.

Desire to continually learn outside of a classroom environment, and successfully apply learnings.

Demonstrated willingness to both teach others and learn new techniques.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $180,000-$250,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Planning, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.