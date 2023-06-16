Central Fluids Lead

We are seeking a highly motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic work environment. You will be responsible to effectively employ engineering fundamentals to successfully meet business initiatives. BPX Energy is a technology driven company constantly looking for new ways to optimize workflows, requiring a forward-thinking individual willing to help BPX Energy’s journey towards sophisticated technological solutions. Critical skills include effective communication, highly organized, self-motivated and efficient time management while bringing an enthusiastic approach to problem solving. This role will oversee the central dispatching and logistics team that covers BPX Energy’s North American acreage to ensure efficient transportation of oil and water fluids. This role requires the ability to work cross- functionally to build processes and experiences to enable our operational teams to manage, operationalize and grow the business. This role is responsible for owning, monitoring, and providing visibility into the fluids hauling performance by measuring impacts on production deferment and costs. The successful candidate will also help provide support for BPX Energy’s future strategy for produced water management. This person will partner with operational teams to champion BP’s AIM 17, Water Positivity portfolio, including water management, water recycling and water evaporation for delivery of outcomes and key results. This individual should be well suited to collaborate with teams for managing water scarcity issues, tapping their expertise to develop innovative approaches to solving water issues, and forming programs that increase efficiency of water usage in BPX Energy’s operations. This position will be responsible for managing a critical component of our operations in BPX Energy. This role will be accountable for assuring that liquids are managed safely transferred from our wellsite facilities while minimizing production deferment. The successful candidate will be business minded and will routinely look to drive value by identifying efficiency improvements and cost reduction opportunities. In addition to stakeholder management and supervisory duties, this person must be comfortable operating as an individual contributor; using influence and expertise to aid the transformation of an organization. This position represents a unique opportunity to work with operations and other central teams to create immediate and impactful value.
Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
We are seeking a highly motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic work environment. You will be responsible to effectively employ engineering fundamentals to successfully meet business initiatives. BPX Energy is a technology driven company constantly looking for new ways to optimize workflows, requiring a forward-thinking individual willing to help BPX Energy’s journey towards sophisticated technological solutions. Critical skills include effective communication, highly organized, self-motivated and efficient time management while bringing an enthusiastic approach to problem solving.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Essential Education:
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $180,000-$250,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Planning, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload prioritization
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.