Central IL Driver

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)

Safely drive and deliver hazardous materials as dispatched.

Follow all rules prescribed by DOT regulations.

Perform pre-trip inspection of truck and tank trailer each shift.

Handle stress from road conditions, traffic, and changes in dispatch.

Adhere to road conditions and recognize hazards.

Follow procedures at each terminal for loading gas and distillates.

Load petroleum from the terminal as dispatched and unload at designated sites, complying with DOT regulations and company policy without spills.

Enter tracking and load information on truck computer as required.

Perform additional duties as assigned.

Paid training and provided uniform.

Preferred Qualifications Education:

High school diploma or equivalent

Experience:

Minimum of 1 year driving experience in a commercial vehicle.

Experience with fuel tankers preferred.

Knowledge/Skills:

Strong analytical skills.

Ability to prioritize and perform multiple tasks.

Effective written and verbal communication.

Knowledge and understanding of freight logistics.

Equipment/Special Expertise:

Knowledge of equipment, tractor, and tank trailer and their functions.

General computer skills.

Other Considerations:

Must have CDL license Class A with Hazmat (X) endorsement.

Required to pass DOT physical and obtain TWIC card.

Must have a clean Motor Vehicle Record.

Required to submit and pass drug and alcohol testing during pre-employment screening and random testing during employment.

Must pass written and road tests given by Thorntons Transportation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.