Central IL Driver

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Crucial Job Functions Drive safely and deliver hazardous materials as dispatched.

Follow all rules as prescribed by DOT regulations.

Perform pre-trip inspection of truck and tank trailer each shift.

Handle the stress of road conditions, traffic, and changes in dispatch.

Enforce to and recognize the conditions of the road.

Follow the procedures as instructed by each terminal where the freight (gas and distillates) are loaded.

Load petroleum from the terminal as dispatched and unload the petroleum at designated site in compliance with DOT regulations, company policy, and without spill.

Enter tracking and load information on truck computer as required.

Perform additional duties as assigned. *Paid training as well as uniform provided. Preferred Qualifications Education High school diploma or equivalent Experience A minimum of 1 year driving experience in commercial vehicle.

Experience with fuel tankers is helpful. Knowledge/Skills Strong analytical skills.

Ability to prioritize and perform multiple tasks.

Ability to reliably communicate both written and verbal.

Knowledge and understanding of freight logistics. Equipment/Special Expertise Knowledge of equipment, Tractor, and Tank Trailer and functions thereof.

General digital literacy. Other Considerations Required to have CDL license Class A, Hazmat (X) endorsement.

Must be able to pass DOT physical and acquire TWIC card.

Must have clean Motor Vehicle Record.

Required to submit and pass, drug and alcohol testing during pre-employment screening and at random during employment.

Must pass written test and road test given by bp/Thorntons Transportation **Hourly pay between $28-32/ hour based on experience.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

DOT Regulations, Petroleum



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.