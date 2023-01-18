Job summary

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? The electric vehicle market is rapidly growing, and as the Certification Manager you can be part of it!



bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.



YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!



As Principal Certification Engineer you will be responsible for Certification of our products in line with regulatory and market requirements. This will include identification, monitoring and analysis of relevant regulation and associated standards in addition to development and execution of certification programmes in conjunction with engineering team, external affairs, certification partners, suppliers and standards organisations.



This role sits within bp Chargemaster which provides Electric Vehicle Charging equipment for use in Home, Workplace and Public environments. We own and operate the UK’s largest charging network (Polar) and have over 40,000 home chargers installed in domestic properties

What you’ll be doing



Identification, monitoring and analysis of relevant regulation and associated standards.

Development of requirements related to standards and certification.

Development of certification test programmes.

Management of certification partners.

Execution of certification programmes.

Monitoring and traceability of formal documentation associated with certification.

Monitoring and engagement in with external standards organisations.

Building and managing stakeholder relationships

A CE certification.

Familiar with Low Voltage Directive, EMC Directive, RED Directive.

EMC testing (immunity and emissions)

Environmental testing

Under / Over voltage, Overcurrent, Insulation, and electrical fault testing.

Familiar with relevant standards bodies including (ISO/IEC and BSI)

Bachelor of Science or equivalent in the field of science and engineering with previous experience in product certification testing or product development.

This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation. You will play an influential role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner!With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!