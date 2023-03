Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



You will join us in Engineering Technology and Methodology where we are establishing a team to deliver our high-reaching targets through right first-time efficiency. You will have the outstanding opportunity to be in from the beginning so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.



In this role as Certification Lead, you will build and manage a team of certification engineers who are responsible for type and project certification, certification requirements in different global offshore markets within floating and fixed bottom offshore wind; design, construction and operations.

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

What you will deliver:

Building a capable technical team to resource all projects and business needs related to technical certification and ensure their ongoing proficiency.

Defining and developing the technical certification strategy for engineering.

Coordinating and undertaking certification test programmes.

Crafting and maintaining certification documentation e.g. technical files and conformity certificates.

Provide technical certification expertise to project teams and ensure certification and verification activities are aligned with the wider engineering teams and developed with projects to deliver at the right time.

Develop and implement the certification process.

Undertake internal and external audits as the need arises.

Technical certification expertise to project teams.

Ensure the team is accurately resourced by handling their workload, resources forecast and use of external support.

Development of dashboards and reporting to show the status of non-conformities and progress against KPIs and objectives.

Monitoring of standards for changes and developments.

Represent bp on standards committees where relevant.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

A relevant Engineering Degree, Chartered Engineer and ideally an MSc or MEng.

Experience with certification schemes.

Experience with certification standard bodies e.g. DNVGL-SE, ISO, IEC, IECRE OD-502, EN, BS etc.

Intimate knowledge of relevant standard bodies and experience of sitting on standard body committees supporting the direction of travel.

Understanding of accreditation and acceptance requirements.

Experience in certification maintenance and verification activities.

Deep technical understanding of technical certification, understanding all the requirements, standards, interfaces and constraints.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which improve the global project benefits.

Ability to work in start-up mode

Good people leader – equipped to empower, engage and drive dedication whilst forming the team from scratch.

