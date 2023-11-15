Certification Specialist (m/f/d), Offshore Wind, part- or fulltime

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



Grade HResponsible for coordinating activities of a team and providing Engineering Leadership to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, promoting collaboration with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and developing capabilities of the team to apply integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.

Our global offshore wind project pipeline of up to 9.2 GW net, lines up with hydrogen, biofuels as well as electric mobility solutions in our transformation and sets another sign for a climate-neutral future. #netzero2050





How you can help shape the future:

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

You will join us in Certification which belongs to Engineering Technology and Methodology where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious targets through right first-time efficiency. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.

In this role as Certification Specialist, you will be responsible to define type and project certification requirements for our German offshore wind portfolio covering the phases design, construction and operations.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Define and lead the certification processes for our German recently awarded 4GW offshore project pipeline.

Create requirement-based certification plans and ensure those are anchored in a harmonized way across project contracts and programmes.

Perform regular risk management and report the overall status of certification clearly to key stakeholders.

Provide technical certification expertise to project team members and ensure certification activities are aligned with key stakeholders and integrated in the project activities.

Define the contracting strategy and employer’s requirements for the offshore wind farms third party certification services. Steer negotiations, select the suppliers and manage the contract along the project progress.

Create and maintain certification documentation e.g., technical files, requirements and condition registers and certificates.

Support the creation of generic tools and processes in line with the engineering & certification strategy.

Actively participate in national standardization committees maturing the national certification schemes.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

A relevant university degree (MSc / Meng.)

Fluent in German and English.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience of technical project management, preferably in offshore wind projects at various stages of the asset lifetime.

Excellent communication skills to influence and collaborate with various stakeholders at different levels internally and externally including reporting towards authorities.

Previous experience demonstrating creative and proactive approaches to addressing challenges maintaining the helicopter perspective.

Ability to perform effectively in a dynamic team environment, inclusive of demonstrating collaborative, cooperative, adaptable, respectful, and tactful personal interactions.

Experience applying and interpretating national and international offshore wind certification schemes. e.g. BSH, IECRE, DNVGL-SE, ISO, etc. and understanding the interfaces, dependencies and constraints.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which maximize the global project benefits.

Ability to work in start-up mode.

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

#lifeatbp

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



