In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Change Advisor (Quantum Finance)

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Own change management for ERP deployment programs

Develop and update program communication plan aligned to key project landmarks and deliver accordingly

Partner with finance, the Quantum program central change team, and communications teams to ensure communications are consistent, in compliance with bp standards and communicated

Ensure all key stakeholders are committed to, and actively supportive of the deployment

Ensure strong via finance and business change champions (BCCs) and team leads

Support Change and Transformation work stream/squad activities in accordance with functional and system requirements and translate these into detailed plans

Actively participate and help develop a network of Finance & Business Change Champions, Super Users and Team Leads

Support execution of Change & Transformation activities required to embed new behaviours, practices and business processes

Complete change impact assessments for the Global template design and regions/entities/countries/sites as a key input in determining readiness for launch

Collaborate across squads to connect on related change impacts for input into the program results

Support the development and completion of the role mapping for end users

Support the coordination and delivery of training including onboarding of training team, development of any required localization of training materials, training need analysis, scheduling of training and delivery of training

Understand the scope and functionality of S/4 HANA modules as well as those SAP modules within the scope of interfacing systems/modules (i.e. Ariba, Plant Maintenance, Workday, etc.)

Understand adopt and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working

What You will need to be successful:

Extensive experience in system deployments and/or SAP system implementation, including planning and execution of project results

Experience of change management

Exposure to agile ways-of-working and Scrum methodology

Excellent stakeholder engagement skills

Ability to communicate effectively through various channels using a range of styles and approaches to gain commitment and help achieve business outcomes, create acceptance for decisions, build consensus or resolve conflict

Demonstrated ability to collaborate with a broad range of business, functional, and technical groups

Collaborative style, providing demonstrable evidence of thriving in a team environment & of building positive, productive relationships that foster teamwork and cooperation among individuals and various functional groups

Strong presentation and ability conceive draft and deliver communication, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of customers

Ability to establish and manage mutually beneficial and responsive relationships with and between multiple customers, managing issues by considering needs, commitments, and expectations of all parties

Ability to prioritise and flexibly adjust to new priorities

PROSCI certification is good to have

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



