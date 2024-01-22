Change Implementation Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Summary:

The role of Digital and Innovation Product Owner in the Strategic Implementation team is agile, flexible, and responsive, sat within a team on the leading edge of shipping’s business digital and innovation team partnering with the wider business teams, I&E and external vendors, with an increasing focus on supporting marine transition to Net Zero and transforming our business processes and digital solutions.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Business Digital Transformation: Lead and champion digital transformation initiatives within bp shipping. Leverage digital tools and technologies to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness. Engage with subject matter experts (SMEs) to understand technical aspects of projects. Collaborate with SMEs to define acceptance criteria and ensure the successful integration of technical solutions.

Agile Ways of Working: Implement and advocate for agile methodologies to ensure nimble and adaptive responses to changing business needs. Foster a culture of continuous improvement, bin to win and innovation within the team.

Stakeholder Management: Cultivate strong relationships with key stakeholders across various business units. Collaborate with internal and external partners to ensure alignment with strategic goals and objectives. Effectively communicate complex ideas and strategies to senior-level stakeholders. Provide regular updates on the progress of change initiatives, ensuring transparency and alignment with transformation goals.

Strong Collaboration Skills: Foster collaboration across cross-functional teams to ensure successful implementation of change initiatives. Work closely with I&E, operations, and business units to integrate digital solutions seamlessly.

Passion for Efficiency: Demonstrate a relentless pursuit of efficiency improvements across processes and workflows. Identify and implement best practices to streamline operations and drive cost-effectiveness.



Essential Education

University/College degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience related to business change, product management/ownership and project delivery.

Essential Experience

Proven experience in leading and managing change initiatives, preferably within the shipping or related industries.

Strong digital skills and familiarity with emerging technologies.

Expertise in agile methodologies and a track record of successfully implementing agile practices.

Excellent stakeholder management skills, with the ability to engage and influence at senior levels.

Exceptional communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to convey technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Collaborative mindset with a demonstrated ability to work across diverse teams.

Desirable Criteria

Knowledge of trading & shipping

Knowledge of finance and reporting processes

Exposure and understanding of work on emissions and net zero activities

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

