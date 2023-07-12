This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting a wide range of business activities supporting through the development and delivery of the relevant agenda, including performance reporting through various reporting methods to drive business interventions to improve value delivery and using advanced technical capabilities, identify process improvement opportunities, including the development of metrics and reporting to realize improvement potential, and support/manage teams delivering the prioritized initiatives/projects, to help the organization achieve its initiatives.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The growth of bp requires P&O to deliver resilient hydrocarbons and remain competitive to 2030 and beyond. We need access to the right capability, skills and talent to achieve this ambition.

Our new India centre will partner with our existing businesses and allow us to transform and compete at a pace which otherwise would not be possible. The capability that we build will accelerate the standardization, digitization and automation of our systems and processes and deliver industry leading efficiency. By doing so, we will create space for our existing teams to intensify our focus on delivering the safe, affordable and lower emission energy that the world needs and which is essential to our future success.

About the role

The Change Lead is responsible for supporting stakeholder management and business readiness by:

Driving comms and monitoring and updating stakeholder maps.

Getting feedback from key stakeholders and workstreams and intervening accordingly.

Driving resolution of change impact activities.

Working with India team to define any onboarding support and EVP delivery.

Providing change management and workstream risk and OKR updates and intervene/support as required.

Monitoring and providing support on eMoC and myMoC transition activities.

What you will deliver

Supporting change management through workstream networks to deliver

Change impact plans and activities

Milestone delivery within workstream

Change and communication activities including supporting all key stakeholders within workstreams

Regular change champion network meetings

Providing transition support for workstreams /P&C support

What you will need to be successful

Several year’s experience in change & transformation delivery programmes.

Understanding of bp and bp's P&O business (preferred)

Experience in working with external contractors or consulting agencies to ensure project delivery

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.