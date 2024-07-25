Change Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Essential Requirement:

10+ years experience + 2 of the following:

Educated to degree level and have at least 10 years’ experience working in digital and/or technology teams

Shown expertise in deploying change management methodologies and frameworks in support of digital products and platforms

Experience delivering change in support of digital transformation programmes within global technology teams and organisations

Additional:

Focus on customer-centricity including understanding of end-user impacting changes and deploying change interventions

Strong track record of developing engagement content and training materials to raise awareness and equip users through the change lifecycle

Experience of working through a wide variety of physical and digital engagement channels, for example Yammer, Teams and SharePoint.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Lead the delivery of strategic business change activities for:

large scale bp-wide activities

covering a global IT change, deployment, launch or migration

across multiple digital portfolios

across multiple platforms/products/applications within a portfolio/business

Responsible for minimising business disruption and maximising user adoption through the creation of change management strategies and roadmaps

Deliver complex cross-functional partner engagement plans and global multi-channel communication campaigns

Training approach definition and implementation planning for new platforms / products / features

Advise and provide input on digital tools and technology to shape the metrics/analytics roadmap

Lead the delivery of critical communications activities to drive awareness and user adoption

Responsible for creating global engagement roadmaps to support workstreams across the delivery team

Using digital tools to create innovative campaigns to embed the change

Definition of a communications channel framework strategy; gap assessment and implementation plan

Strategic storytelling and narratives, SVP/EVP comms and updates



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.