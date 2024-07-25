Change Lead

Job Family Group:IT&S Group
Job Description:
Essential Requirement:
10+ years experience + 2 of the following:
Educated to degree level and have at least 10 years’ experience working in digital and/or technology teams
Shown expertise in deploying change management methodologies and frameworks in support of digital products and platforms
Experience delivering change in support of digital transformation programmes within global technology teams and organisations
Additional:
Focus on customer-centricity including understanding of end-user impacting changes and deploying change interventions
Strong track record of developing engagement content and training materials to raise awareness and equip users through the change lifecycle
Experience of working through a wide variety of physical and digital engagement channels, for example Yammer, Teams and SharePoint.
Roles and Responsibilities:
Lead the delivery of strategic business change activities for:
large scale bp-wide activities
covering a global IT change, deployment, launch or migration
across multiple digital portfolios
across multiple platforms/products/applications within a portfolio/business
Responsible for minimising business disruption and maximising user adoption through the creation of change management strategies and roadmaps
Deliver complex cross-functional partner engagement plans and global multi-channel communication campaigns
Training approach definition and implementation planning for new platforms / products / features
Advise and provide input on digital tools and technology to shape the metrics/analytics roadmap
Lead the delivery of critical communications activities to drive awareness and user adoption
Responsible for creating global engagement roadmaps to support workstreams across the delivery team
Using digital tools to create innovative campaigns to embed the change
Definition of a communications channel framework strategy; gap assessment and implementation plan
Strategic storytelling and narratives, SVP/EVP comms and updates
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.