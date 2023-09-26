Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting a wide range of business activities supporting through the development and delivery of the relevant agenda, including performance reporting through various reporting methods to drive business interventions to improve value delivery and using advanced technical capabilities, identify process improvement opportunities, including the development of metrics and reporting to realize improvement potential, and support/manage teams delivering the prioritized initiatives/projects, to help the organization achieve its initiatives.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About the Role:

Mobility & Convenience Americas (M&C Americas) is a growing business comprised of a nationwide network that provides convenience and mobility offerings across a family of brands including bp, Amoco, Thorntons, ampm, and Travel Centers of America (TA). With a growing business, the ability to thrive during times of change and transformation is essential for success.

The Change Management Lead role will be responsible for developing and implementing detailed change plans for business initiatives with mentorship from the Sr Manager Change Management. This role will focus on delivering innovative and impactful approaches to prepare, support, and equip employees with the skills and information to optimally adapt to changes in business processes, service delivery, technology, organizational structure, and roles. Collaborators include but are not limited to M&C Americas teams, other Customers & Products (C&P) sub entities and adjacent entities.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and implement change management strategies and plans for business initiatives and advise on prioritization or sequencing.

Perform and assess change and collaborator impact analysis identifying potential project impacts and risks for escalation.

Proactively identify challenges and risk mitigation plans to address resistance to change.

Assist with the development of change related communications in partnership with business communication teams.

Coordinate the change networks responsible for communicating the change into the organization.

Measure success of change interventions and drive action to sustain change by analyzing and interpreting employee data and feedback.

Role Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in organizational behavior, human resources, organizational development, organization effectiveness, communications, or related field

Change management certification preferred.

5+ years of experience in leading, developing and implementing Change Management initiatives and strategies in support of business objectives.

Experience in change management areas such as communications, learning and enablement, leadership engagement or change network management.

Project management experience

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.