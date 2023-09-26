Change Management Senior Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Responsible for managing a large team to support the delivery of a wide range of business activities, helping to shape the strategic direction and implementation of plans, driving performance and advancing the agenda by working closely with the Functions, providing business oversight and operational assurance, and ensuring that standards, policies and procedures are fit for purpose and working effectively.



Mobility & Convenience Americas (M&C Americas) is a growing business comprised of a nationwide network that provides convenience and mobility offerings across a family of brands including bp, Amoco, Thorntons, ampm, and Travel Centers of America (TA). With a growing business, the ability to thrive during times of change and transformation is essential for success.

The Sr Manager Change Management role reports to the M&C Americas vice president, strategy and change management and will work closely with M&C Americas leadership to identify the scale of change associated with the business portfolio. This role will develop a collective change plan for M&C Americas for initiative owned and driven by M&C Americas and those in support of other parts of bp. Engaging with our M&C Americas teams as well as other bp teams is essential to proactively gaining line of sight of changes to optimally assess the impact and advise change plans.

This new role will focus on crafting innovative and impactful approaches to prepare, support, and equip employees with the skills and information to successfully adapt to changes in business processes, service delivery, technology, organizational structure, and roles. Collaborators include but are not limited to M&C Americas teams and other Customers & Products (C&P) sub entities as well as adjascent entities.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop proactive, comprehensive change management plans to include senior leadership alignment, key collaborators and impact analysis, resistance identification and resolution, communications, and success metrics.

Measure success of change interventions and drive action to sustain change by analyzing and interpreting employee data and feedback.

Identify business initiatives that require change management support and partner with the relevant leaders, PMO, enablers or vendors to enable a fit for purpose change approach.

Responsible for continuous improvement and development of the Change Management Office practices and toolkit, including documentation of methodology, framework tools, and templates.

Assess M&C Americas capability for managing change; find opportunities to improve managers’ abilities to lead change and teams’ abilities to absorb change to ensure successful adoption and benefits realization

Role Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in organizational behavior, human resources, organizational development, organization effectiveness, communications, or related field

Change management certification preferred.

Strong leadership skills with ability to influence across the organization at all levels.

Growth mindset to encourage innovation and challenge the status quo, open to new ideas and perspectives.

Excellent communication skills – both written and verbal – including developing materials and presenting to a variety of audiences

Ability to establish and maintain positive relationships– both internally and externally – that translate into delivering outcomes and build trust across the organization.

