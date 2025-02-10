Job summary

The Change Management Specialist will drive high priority, high visibility transformation initiatives that will shape the future of the Mobility & Convenience Americas [M&CA] business. Reporting to the Head of Change & Project Management, the primary focus will be on ensuring successful implementation, adoption, and integration activities within and across the US Convenience & Mobility, US Fleet Mobility, and Retail Business Support verticals.

Change Management Strategy & Delivery: Create and own detailed change management plans to drive stakeholder readiness and adoption, identify and reduce risk, and facilitate alignment across the business verticals.

Create and own detailed change management plans to drive stakeholder readiness and adoption, identify and reduce risk, and facilitate alignment across the business verticals. Change Impact Analysis & Strategy: Assess why, how, when, and at what magnitude stakeholders will be impacted by changes to business processes, service delivery, technology, organizational structure, and roles.

Assess why, how, when, and at what magnitude stakeholders will be impacted by changes to business processes, service delivery, technology, organizational structure, and roles. Future-state Enablement: Guide cross-functional teams in identifying and addressing requirements to transition from the current state to the desired future state of the business.

Guide cross-functional teams in identifying and addressing requirements to transition from the current state to the desired future state of the business. Stakeholder Engagement: Build effective relationships with senior leaders, project teams, and impacted stakeholder groups. Provide coaching, clarity, and support as a trusted advisor.

Build effective relationships with senior leaders, project teams, and impacted stakeholder groups. Provide coaching, clarity, and support as a trusted advisor. Risk Management: Identify, define, and mitigate barriers to successful change implementation and sustainment post project completion.

Identify, define, and mitigate barriers to successful change implementation and sustainment post project completion. Business Readiness: Lead and coordinate change management interventions including communications, education, training, and engagement activities.

Lead and coordinate change management interventions including communications, education, training, and engagement activities. Performance Reporting: Define, measure, and monitor the effectiveness of change initiatives; Proactively identify change management interventions required to meet targets.

Define, measure, and monitor the effectiveness of change initiatives; Proactively identify change management interventions required to meet targets. Capabilities Building: Help build change management capabilities across the M&CA organization by offering education sessions and artifacts [e.g., playbooks, toolkits, etc.].

5+ years of experience leading large-scale change management initiatives, preferably in a complex organization

Strong program/project management experience with a demonstrated ability to lead cross-functional teams

Change management (e.g., Prosci ®, CCMP, etc.) certification or other relevant change management certification, a plus

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience

PMP certification or other relevant project management certification, a plus

Executive presence and comfort engaging with senior leaders

Excellent communication (active listening, verbal, written, and visual) and presentation skills

High-level of proficiency in Microsoft Office products

How much do we pay (Base)? $135,000-$251,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120-240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60-240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. [INSERT LINK TO APPLICABLE BENEFITS]. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401K matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



