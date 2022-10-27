Change Manager (Finance ERP Transformation)

Job summary

Who we are and what we do

We are a team with varied strengths spread across the world. Our vision is to create and protect value through innovation, insight, and stewardship. As a team we will establish a single global ERP Financial template that will incorporate standardized global processes, a common data taxonomy and simplify our ERP landscape.



The Finance ERP Transformation Change Manager is an individual contributor that will support team efforts to ensure the ERP Transformation is effectively carried out across the globe and that the benefits are realized.

Key Accountabilities

• Support Change and Transformation work stream/squad activities in accordance with functional and system requirements and translate these into detailed plans

• Execute all change deliverables to time, quality, cost, and scope

• Develop program communications plan

• Draft and deliver effective programme communications across different channels

• Actively participate and help develop a network of Finance & Business Change Champions (BCCs) and Team Leads

• Implement Change and Transformation activities required to embed new behaviors, practices and business processes including areas of key system and/or process dependency (i.e., workday, data lake, business warehouse)

• Help implement change impact assessments for the regions /countries / sites including supporting GBS Finance Centers as a key input in determining readiness for Launch

• Implement the Business Readiness activities including tracking of the BCC Plans and tracking and management of Project Plans

• Collaborate across workstreams/squads to connect on related change impacts for input into program/project deliverables.

• Develop and complete the Role Mapping for end users

• Identify training needs and implement effective training methods to ensure optimal knowledge transfer supporting performance post launch

• Support the coordination and delivery of training

• Build and track business stability metrics before and after launch to measure post launch stabilization.

• Participate in retrospectives and incorporate lessons learned from previous sprint cycles

• Understand the scope and functionality of S/4 Hana modules as well as those SAP modules within the scope of interfacing systems/modules (i.e., Ariba, Plant Maintenance, Workday)





About You

• The successful candidate will have a degree level education in Accounting, Finance or Business, with strong experience in Change and Transformation Management.

• You must be able to think critically, communicate, and actively listen.

• To succeed in this role, you need excellent writing skills for purposes of internal communication, drafting of corporate and transactional documents and delivering business advice.

• Some working knowledge of process re-engineering tools such as 6-Sigma, Visio, ARIS, Informatica helpful. Proficiency in MS Office applications is required.



Desirable delivery experience

• Change management for large SAP S4 Hana implementation or similar



Desirable qualifications

• Recognized change management certifications



Desirable work experience

• Oil and Gas major

• Big 4 or tech consultancy

• Banks



