Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Finance



Finance Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Change Manager

In this role You will:

Develop and execute the sustain change management strategy for a number of projects within the onePPM programme

Identify and facilitate Stakeholder Analysis

Create and execute communications plans to ensure appropriate and timely communications are delivered to stakeholders

Collaborate and engage to ensure key stakeholders (internal and external) are committed to and actively support the programme

Deliver change activities required to embed new behaviors, practices and business processes

Facilitate change impact assessments for the regions /countries that are going live and monitor completion of actions to ensure safe deployment

Develop and support projects with Business Readiness Assessments; help to lead the Business Readiness Plan activities where needed

Assess, deliver, and complete Role Mapping for end users

Assess the training needs (training needs analysis) and implement effective training methods to ensure optimal knowledge transfer supporting performance post go-live

Manage the delivery of training including development of any required training materials, scheduling of training and delivery of training

Manage business stability metrics before and after go-live to measure post go-live stabilization

Support facilitation of retrospectives to ensure lessons learned are incorporated with appropriate mitigating actions, ownership and progress tracking

Help drive the sharing of knowledge on best practices in Change Management across PPM, Finance and more broadly across bp

Work within the scaled agile frame (SAFe) approach to plan and manage deliverables

What You will need to be successful:

Absolute fluency in English

Degree or equivalent knowledge/experience

Change Management practitioner qualification, such as Prosci ideally required.

Experienced Change Management professional proficient in delivering Change across complex, global transformation programs leveraging a recognized methodology.

Motivated self-starter with the ability to drive multiple workstreams with timelines, under limited day to day guidance.

Business Transformation Experience - Understand workings of business transformation projects, including data & process change activities. Experience in implementing process & organizational change.

Strong Interpersonal Skills – Taking the initiative to create opportunities for improvement and problem resolution, energizing and influencing others to accomplish goals & initiatives, is aware of internal business relationships within the organization.

Collaborative Style - Provide demonstrable evidence of thriving in a team environment & of building positive, productive relationships that foster teamwork and cooperation among people and groups.

Good Listening Skills - Attentive listener, possess effective written & oral communication capabilities; a demonstrated ability to interface with a broad range of business, functional.

Detail-Oriented – Capable of prioritizing and managing multiple competing priorities, detailed-oriented workload.

Experience of working with a range of entities/sub-entities across bp

Project management experience and solid knowledge of process re-engineering tools (e.g., 6-Sigma, Visio, ARIS) is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated planning, Investment appraisal, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving, Programme management {+ 4 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.