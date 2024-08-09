This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



A Project has been set up to create a Customer and Products Capability Hub in Pune, India for C&P. The hub will be a core, connected part of C&P business and will work in harmony with functions across the company (i.e. digital, GBS, Finance, I&E, etc.)

The project aims to develop a capability hub for C&P by transferring activities from different countries to India and from there drive standardization and transformation overtime providing alliances and continuous improvements.

When the world is changing as rapidly as it is, we must transform to keep pace. We believe it is not organisations that transform, but that it is the individuals inside of them that do. As a business we must collectively shift our mindset and remain energised about the challenges ahead, but for us to have this collective attitude shift, everyone must think differently; for personal growth, for the success of their team and for bp's future.

As a member of a fresh and dynamic team the Change Manager would be helping to create and complete bp's global drive around Attitude and Culture. Working in a fast-paced environment that is both challenging and engaging, it is a role that suits an enquiring and inquisitive individual, who looks both internally and externally for idea generation, someone who is happy presenting to large audiences, and leading facilitation sessions both virtually and face-to-face, across all levels of the organisation.

Develop and implement the change management strategy for a number of projects / programme.

Identify and facilitate Customer Analysis.

Working closely with our Communications leads input into communications plan to enrue effective and timely communications are delivered to customers.

Collaborate and engage to ensure key customers (internal and external) are committed to and actively support the programme.

Deliver change activities required to embed new behaviors, practices and business processes.

Facilitate change impact assessments for the regions /countries that are launching and monitor completion of actions to ensure safe deployment.

Develop and support projects with Business Readiness Assessments; help to own the Business.

Readiness Plan activities where needed.

Assess the training needs (training needs analysis) and implement effective training methods to ensure optimal knowledge transfer.

Work in conjunction with the central learning team input into to development and deliver appropriate training required.

Develop and manage business stability metrics before and after release to measure post launch stabilization.

Support facilitation of retrospectives to ensure lessons learned are incorporated with appropriate mitigating actions, ownership and progress tracking.

Help drive the sharing of knowledge on standard methodologies in Organizational Change across project teams and more broadly across bp.

Degree or equivalent knowledge/experience

Change Management practitioner qualification preferred.

Experienced Change Management professional proficient in delivering Change across complex, global transformation programs demonstrating a recognized methodology.

Motivated self-starter with the ability to drive multiple workstreams with timelines, under limited day to day mentorship.

Business Transformation Experience - Understand workings of business transformation projects, including data & process change activities. Experience in implementing process & organizational change.

Strong Interpersonal Skills – Taking the initiative to create opportunities for improvement and problem resolution, energizing and influencing others to accomplish goals & initiatives, is aware of internal business relationships within the organization.

Collaborative Style - Provide demonstrable evidence of thriving in a team environment & of building positive, productive relationships that foster collaboration and agreement among people and groups.

Good Listening Skills - Attentive listener, possess effective written & oral communication capabilities; a proven ability to work with a broad range of business, functional.

Meticulous – Capable of prioritizing and leading multiple challenging priorities, detailed-oriented workload.

Experience of working with a range of entities/sub-entities across bp

Experience of working in large transformation program.

Pune-Specific Considerations:

• Fluency in English and relevant regional languages.

• Knowledge of local regulations and compliance standards.

• Familiarity with the regional/Pune business environment and local practices.

• Ability to navigate and work optimally within the regional/Pune service center ecosystem.

• Understanding of the talent pool and workforce dynamics in the region/Pune



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



