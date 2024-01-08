Change & Transformation Lead

Entity:Production & Operations
Responsible for managing a team to support the delivery of a wide range of business activities, supporting the development and delivery of the relevant strategy, plans and performance, advancing the agenda by working closely with the Functions, providing business oversight and operational assurance, and ensuring that standards, policies and procedures are fit for purpose and working effectively.
Note: There are 2 positions available
Role Synopsis
ERP is a Group-wide programme of strategic importance, striving to help our people be more efficient and improve performance by:
You will be part of the P&O ERP programme, reporting to the Change & Transformation Manager and will actively contribute to all change & transformation activities for the team. The position holder will be encouraged to work closely with the Refining Transformation & Modernisation (T&M) Manager and the Programme Project Manager for the designated site.
The position holder will be based in Sunbury, UK, but frequent travel is encouraged and short-term assignments to support sites at the time of deployment could be considered. The candidate should be available for travel and short-term assignments!
Change & Transformation Plan development and deployment:
Collaborate with the T&M Manager, Project Manager, and other SMEs in the development and implementation of the change & transformation plan for the designated site. You will contribute to the development of the training programme for the site and be responsible for implementation. Able to map and supervise business progression through the plans, signal risks and opportunities, and contribute to the P&O ERP risk management process, supervise change KPIs and success measures. Act as a bridge between the P&O ERP C&T programme and the business, facilitating communication and collaboration between the programme and the site.
Comms & Engagements - Business:
Comms & Engagements – Other:
In addition to the site-specific accountabilities, you will be supporting the P&O ERP organisation with various programme-wide tasks. Such tasks will be prioritised and assigned to individuals in an agile manner.
The following activities will be part of the scope:
Support of the programme-wide comms and engagements, Stakeholders mapping and role-mapping, training content development, Agility and other C&T tasks as they emerge through the year
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action
