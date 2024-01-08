Change & Transformation Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Business Support Group



Responsible for managing a team to support the delivery of a wide range of business activities, supporting the development and delivery of the relevant strategy, plans and performance, advancing the agenda by working closely with the Functions, providing business oversight and operational assurance, and ensuring that standards, policies and procedures are fit for purpose and working effectively.



Note: There are 2 positions available

Role Synopsis

ERP is a Group-wide programme of strategic importance, striving to help our people be more efficient and improve performance by:

Process & data: implement industry standard solutions to drive consistent performance and insights,

People & resources: leverage shared service capability to support deployment and sustain of the ERP ecosystem,

Systems and tools: simplify ERP ecosystem, reducing complexity and digital cost

You will be part of the P&O ERP programme, reporting to the Change & Transformation Manager and will actively contribute to all change & transformation activities for the team. The position holder will be encouraged to work closely with the Refining Transformation & Modernisation (T&M) Manager and the Programme Project Manager for the designated site.

The position holder will be based in Sunbury, UK, but frequent travel is encouraged and short-term assignments to support sites at the time of deployment could be considered. The candidate should be available for travel and short-term assignments!

Key Accountabilities:

Change & Transformation Plan development and deployment:

Collaborate with the T&M Manager, Project Manager, and other SMEs in the development and implementation of the change & transformation plan for the designated site. You will contribute to the development of the training programme for the site and be responsible for implementation. Able to map and supervise business progression through the plans, signal risks and opportunities, and contribute to the P&O ERP risk management process, supervise change KPIs and success measures. Act as a bridge between the P&O ERP C&T programme and the business, facilitating communication and collaboration between the programme and the site.

Comms & Engagements - Business:

In conjunction with the T&M Manager and Project Manager for the site, develop Comms & Engagement and Change strategy for the business, keeping the documents up-to-date and reflective of the changes in the programme.

Support the T&M Manager and Project Manager with the ERP-related, site-specific comms and messaging,

Map stakeholders at the business levels, identify comms methods and frequency for each group, proactively seek feedback, and improve products as required,

Ensure that Refining T&M Managers and other SMEs supporting the programme have the required context and understanding of the programme priorities and tasks at hand, including the tasks and inputs required from the SMEs,

In conjunction with the T&M Manager and Project Manager, prioritise site-specific workshops and/or other networking business events as required.

Comms & Engagements – Other:

In addition to the site-specific accountabilities, you will be supporting the P&O ERP organisation with various programme-wide tasks. Such tasks will be prioritised and assigned to individuals in an agile manner.

The following activities will be part of the scope:

Support of the programme-wide comms and engagements, Stakeholders mapping and role-mapping, training content development, Agility and other C&T tasks as they emerge through the year

Essential Education:

Bachelor or higher degree in business or technical discipline from an accredited university or college or relevant technical accreditation or equivalent experience

Essential Experience and Requirements:

Availability for travel and short-term assignments to sites

Excellent networking, communication, and engagement skills, including influencing of senior stakeholders

Prior experience of developing comms & engagement strategy and plans and their implementation

Prior experience of delivering transformational agenda in bp

Experience in delivering tailored communications, addressing stakeholders’ interests and needs

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery

Desirable Criteria:

Prior exposure to the P&O segment (Refining in particular) is an advantage,

Prior participation in GFT-related programmes,

Proficiency in Spanish and/or German is a considerable advantage.

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



