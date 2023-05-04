Job summary

A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) entity is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.

About the role

The Change Transformation Lead will support the Transformation Project Management Officer (PMO) to operationalize and embed new ways of working across P&O.

The successful candidate will be responsible for leading and enabling the adoption of transformational behaviors that safely deliver and sustain the relevant systems, data, and processes with minimal risk and disruption to the business through:

Effective deployment of transformational activities,

Stakeholder Management,

Cross-functional collaboration and communicated agreements,

Ongoing knowledge transfer,

Change Impact assessments, and

Training.

What you will deliver

Work closely with the Change & Implementation Discipline to align engagement activities and ensure standardized deployment of the change management framework. Emphasis on knowledge and experience with design and branding. For example, building customer success videos, designing/building Sharepoint pages and adapting communication for differing audiences (front line needs vs senior leadership needs).

Leverage continuous improvement methods and analytical skills to openly address difficult situations, such as critical-path delays to delivery, while building consensus and cross-functional alignment on how best to solve complex problems and still maintain programme deadlines, quality standards, and stakeholder relationships.

Demonstrate and prioritize empathy for the end user.

Assist in continuously improving deployment engagement tools by maintaining and codifying standards, models tools and other resources.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to holding a degree in a relevant field (or equivalent experience), the successful candidate will also demonstrate:

Proven success in leading large business change and transformation programs.

Process design skills

Strong interpersonal skills, including the ability to network effectively across a diverse set of stakeholders

Well-developed critical thinking skills, including the ability to communicate ideas both concisely and persuasively, both verbally and in print

Understanding fit-for-purpose mediums/modalities in which to deliver messages to various audiences

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Ability to prioritize and deliver to deadlines across various programs simultaneously

Willingness to embrace change and adapt to new environments in a rapidly evolving landscape

Proven track record with delivering fit-for-purpose communications across a global community that includes multi-cultural and multi-regional users

