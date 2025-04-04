Change and Culture Transformation Lead

Entity:Technology
Our mission is to transform India Tech Hub into a coordinated development centre where autonomous squads (co-located resources) will deliver high value digital projects end to end.
The Culture Lead for the Digital Technology Hub in India will be primarily responsible for leading the development and implementation of critical initiatives to deeply embed bp’s culture within the Hub's organization. This role is essential as we scale up the Hub and onboard new talent and resources from diverse companies and cultural backgrounds. The Culture Lead will work closely with various customers to ensure that bp’s values and cultural norms are ingrained in both the new hires as well as the current staff.
The Culture Lead will closely collaborate with and seek support from the following customers:
At this level, the Project Manager is delivering multiple concurrent initiatives. They apply strategic thinking to programme and project management, ensuring alignment with broader organizational goals. Stakeholder management involves influencing senior leadership and aligning cross-functional teams to shared objectives. They are strategically applying mixed methodologies (Agile, Waterall, etc.) to drive delivery and maintain team focus. They demonstrate leadership in systems development, ensuring robust, enduring solutions meet technical and business needs. They are beginning to mentor and develop junior members of the team, with an eye on growth and continuous improvement.
Preferred experience
