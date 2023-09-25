Job summary

We are seeking a dedicated Change Associate with relevant work experience and a passion for inspiring change in the digital and technology landscape. As a Change Associate, you will work alongside our dynamic team to support and lead tactical business change activities.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Responsibilities:

Your primary responsibilities will include:

Owning the delivery of tactical business change activities for medium to large-scale initiatives.

Managing regional or global IT change, deployment, launch, or migration efforts within a digital service or portfolio.

Minimizing business disruption and improving user adoption through the development of change management plans and supporting materials.

Creating and delivering stakeholder engagement plans and implementing multi-channel communication campaigns to support project and delivery milestones

Taking the lead in delivering and crafting content for various learning events, such as onboarding sessions and lunch-and-learns.

Driving and customizing customer readiness assessments and engaging with stakeholders at multiple levels within the organization.

Identifying training and knowledge gaps and creating content to address these issues.

Qualifications:

To be successful in this role, you should possess:

Meaningful work experience.

A degree in a related field is helpful.

Proven expertise in deploying change management methodologies and frameworks in support of digital products and platforms.

Experience in delivering change in support of digital transformation programs within global technology teams and organizations.

Additionally

A focus on customer-centricity, including the ability to understand end-user impacting changes and deploy effective change interventions.

A strong track record of developing engagement content and training materials.

Experience working with various physical and digital engagement channels, such as Yammer, Teams, and SharePoint.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

