  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Change associate

Change associate

Change associate

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ069587
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering


Job Family Group:

IT&S Group


Job Summary:

Grade H

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.


Job Description:

Job Summary:

We are seeking a dedicated Change Associate with a passion for inspiring change in the digital and technology landscape. As a Change Associate, you will work alongside with our diverse team to support and lead tactical business change activities.


Job Responsibilities:

Your primary responsibilities will include:

  • Owning the delivery of change activities for the business from medium to large-scale initiatives

  • Leading regional or global IT change, deployment, launch, or migration efforts within a digital service or portfolio

  • Minimizing business disruption and improving user adoption through the development of change management plans and supporting materials

  • Creating and delivering customer engagement plans and implementing multi-channel communication campaigns to support project and delivery achievements

  • Taking the lead in delivering and crafting content for various learning events, such as onboarding sessions and lunch-and-learns

  • Driving and customizing customer readiness assessments and engaging with partners at multiple levels within the organization

  • Identifying training and knowledge gaps and creating content to address these issues

Required skills:

To be successful in this role, you should possess:

  • Proven expertise in deploying change management methodologies and frameworks in support of digital products and platforms

  • Experience in delivering change in support of digital transformation programs within global technology teams and organizations

  • A degree in a related field is helpful

  • Good to have exposure to Salesforce

Additionally,

  • A focus on customer-centricity, including the ability to understand end-user impacting changes and deploy effective change interventions

  • A track record of developing engagement content and training materials

  • Experience working with various physical and digital engagement channels, such as Yammer, Teams, and SharePoint

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

  • Possibility to join social communities and networks

  • A healthy work-life balance

  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

  • Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life & health insurance, medical care package

  • And many others benefits!


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

