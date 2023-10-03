Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Change Lead to join our Digital Design and Change Management team. You will play a pivotal role in driving progressive change initiatives and ensuring smooth transitions in support of our digital products and platforms.



Job Description:

Responsibilities:

As a Change Lead, your responsibilities will include:

Leading the delivery of strategic business change activities for large-scale initiatives across the organization.

Running global IT change, deployment, launch, or migration efforts.

Coordinating organizational change efforts across multiple digital portfolios.

Ensuring successful change adoption across various platforms, products, and applications within our portfolio/business.

Minimizing business disruption and improving user adoption through the development of change management strategies and roadmaps.

Crafting and implementing complex cross-functional stakeholder engagement plans and global multi-channel communication campaigns.

Defining training approaches and implementing plans for new platforms, products, or features.

Providing input on digital tools and technology to shape the metrics/analytics roadmap.

Leading critical communications activities to drive awareness and user adoption.

Creating global engagement roadmaps to support workstreams across the delivery team.

Using digital tools to create innovative campaigns to embed change.

Developing a communications channel framework strategy, conducting gap assessments, and implementing improvement plans.

Crafting strategic storytelling and narratives, as well as SVP/EVP communications and updates.

Qualifications:

To excel in this role, you will need:

A degree in a related field.

Expertise in deploying change management methodologies and frameworks for digital products and platforms.

Experience delivering change management in support of digital transformation programs within global technology teams and organizations.

Additionally

A focus on customer-centricity, including the ability to understand end-user impacting changes and deploy effective change interventions.

A strong track record of developing engagement content and training materials.

Experience working through a wide variety of physical and digital engagement channels, such as Yammer, Teams, and SharePoint.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.