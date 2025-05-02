Channel Activation Lead - CVO (Commercial Vehicle Oils)

Job summary

In this role, you will be responsible for leading the development and execution of marketing plans for the CVO/Heavy Duty (HD) channel. This includes designing and implementing targeted marketing programs for the B2B segment—specifically Fleet Customers—as well as the Distributor channel. The primary objective is to drive strong performance across key metrics, including volume growth, revenue generation, and gross margin improvement.

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key Responsibilities:

Drive world-class execution of marketing plans and customer offers by deeply understanding customer needs, market dynamics, and the competitive landscape to achieve agreed business objectives across both B2B and B2C segments.

Develop and adapt value-added customer offers as part of in-market marketing plan execution to enhance customer engagement and loyalty.

Lead the execution of global CVO brand strategies, encompassing brand positioning, product development, packaging, pricing, and channel management.

Translate customer value insights into actionable strategies, supporting the Customer Value Proposition (CVP) development process and tailoring propositions based on measurable customer benefits.

Monitor key market and competitive trends across relevant sectors, gather insights directly from the field and customers, and leverage these to identify growth opportunities and influence global offer and brand development roadmaps.

Oversee product management processes including new product introductions, labelling, packaging, and lifecycle management.

Collaborate effectively within cross-functional teams—both formally and informally—working with a wide range of stakeholders across the organization.

Manage competing priorities between customer expectations, sales team objectives, and marketing strategies, with a strong focus on delivering value across all fronts.

Ensure effective implementation of marketing programs in line with approved plans, delivering initiatives on time, within budget, and with clear ROI. Analyze individual campaigns and activities against key performance indicators to ensure delivery of predefined targets.

Work closely with marketing and sales teams to create tailored communication and collateral that articulate the full value of the integrated customer offer.

Education:

University degree in Engineering / Marketing or related discipline

Experience:

7+ years of working experience

Experience in B2B Marketing. Lubricants experience desirable but not essential

Experience of working in a matrix organization

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

A focus on diversity and inclusiveness in approach to team, as well as in overall behaviour and actions

Four plus years of working experience with exposure to B2B & B2C marketing, customer acquisition, offer development & deployment

Strong experience in stakeholder management and new partnership building

Advance level of knowledge in Turkish and English languages

Skills and competencies:

Market Understanding - Mastery

Generating and Applying Customer Insights - Expert

Translating marketing strategy into marketing plans - Mastery

Performance Monitoring - Expert

Product Portfolio Management - Expert

Offer Development and Deployment - Expert



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



