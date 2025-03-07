Channel Activation Manager-Indirect

Job summary

Works with the Southern Africa Marketing Manager for the effective implementation of all marketing programmes for the business to underpin market strategy and Southern Africa Business Plan delivery. The role is responsible for execution marketing initiatives in relevant channels in the region and as such works closely with sales channel leads and channel partners.

Responsible for leading our brand in South Africa & SADC countries, conducting equity-building activities such as, PR, advertising and sponsorships, as well as consumer promotional activities intended to drive market share and brand power, acquire more customers/consumers and increase their advocacy/dedication to our brand, products and offers

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.



Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Key Accountabilities

Supports the Marketing Manager for the development of the annual marketing plans & marketing roadmap in line with the respective signed off CIP / Castrol Strategy

Bring the voice of channel partners and customers to the table and ensuring appropriate focus on delivery of the marketing strategy.

Runs the signed-off marketing activities in the respective channels (Fleet, OEM, FWS, Industrial) in Southern Africa.

Collaborates with distributors, channel partners, key customers and sales channel leads to build consensus, ownership for an effective and impactful execution.

Ensures effective deployment of ASP across activity sets and programmes in the markets.

Maintains great communication and partnership with channel partners to run effective B2B communication and lead generation.

Develops and deploys customer value added offers that go beyond lubricants.

Greatly contributes to channel strategies, customer segmentation and development of winning customer value propositions in the region.

Supports distributor marketing resources to contribute to the creation of a strong extended channel marketing team.

Education

University degree or equivalent experience in Marketing. Experience in Sales will be huge plus.

Experience

Substantial experience in Marketing

Experience in B2B and B2C marketing activation

Experience in disciplined marketing campaign execution

Experience of working with agencies across multiple channels and countries

Experience of working in a matrix organization

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Lubricants experience essential

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Customer centric thinking, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



