The country Channel Activation Specialist - Branded Workshop, will work closely with with the Asia Pacific Channel Marketing, Brand and Comms, Marketing and Sales teams to develop and implement the activation plan for our Castrol lubricant offers & brands within each channel, demonstrating knowledge about consumers, customers, competitors and trends in the lubricants' market.



Supports the delivery of Castrol lubricants Volume, Turnover, Gross Margin and Market Share targets across workshop channels in the market.

Works with the Asia Pacific Channel Marketing, develops channel marketing plans for the country across all product and channel brands to finalize activation plans demonstrating global programmes wherever possible

Works closely with Asia Pacific Channel Marketing, Brand & Communications, Marketing and Sales teams and RTM partners to design the right mix of activation models to promote advocacy and drive conversion.

Leads the execution and deployment of agreed marketing projects and channel offers/ touch points in the country, including digital.

Ensures accurate and timely delivery of all projects and initiatives and is accountable for activation KPIs

Is a “go to” market expert for the country, supporting the organizational understanding of the consumers, customers, competitors and commercial dynamics in the market. Act as “voice of customer” for the market in support of offer development or market insight initiatives

University degree or equivalent professional experience

Proven experience in marketing with minimum 8 years’ marketing experience

Experience of working in complex and challenging global organizations

Marketing planning, project management and performance monitoring

Ability to successfully build enduring and positive relationships with colleagues from a broad range of teams

Experience in B2B and B2C marketing activation & campaign execution

Experience of working with agencies

Experience in service offer beyond products

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated Planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively, Waterfall Project Management



